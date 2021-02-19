WandaVision Viewers Spot Possible Major X-Men Easter Egg

✖

WandaVision viewers have spotted a possible major X-Men Easter Egg in the latest episode of the series. Things are quickly barreling to a conclusion on the Disney+ show, and fans are hoping the resolution means more mutants in the MCU. During “Breaking the Fourth Wall” Vision finds himself near the midpoint of the Westview anomaly. During his time in the circus environment that used to be a SWORD base, he comes in contact with a lot of colorful characters. One of them happens to be dressed up like Firestar. A little bit of the scene lingers on a young girl dressed up like Angelica Jones' mutant hero costume. The sash and long scarf trailing behind are pretty funny if you’re paying attention. There have been some other Marvel nods across the arc of the series that made X-Men fans jump for joy. However, people will have to wait until the end to see if there are any more mutants coming to the franchise.

For those people who are looking for every single mystery to be explained with the quickness, Kat Dennings says slow your roll. She talked to ET Canada about the importance of patience and being able to resist spoilers.

"It's so rare now to not be given every answer, right? Because usually we have our shows and you can just watch everything. And that's the cool thing about what Disney+ is doing with these, is you do have to wait, and I think there's something so rewarding and fun about that," Dennings previously said. "It's almost like you're having this shared experience. Back when I was young, you had to wait until 7:30 on Tuesday to watch your show that you wanted to watch. There was no way to know in advance."

Dennings continued, "So while it's frustrating, and I know people want answers, I think there's something really fun to a mystery and to trying to figure it out and looking into theories and stuff. I think it's just a uniting, fun experience for the audience. I know it's tempting to look at spoilers, but don't! Don't ruin the magic for yourselves."

