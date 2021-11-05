WandaVision Episode 7 Commercial May Have Key Connection to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

✖

The seventh episode of WandaVision is now available on Disney+ and it was a big one! Not only was there a big reveal about who is really pulling the strings in Westview, but there were also some new Marvel easter eggs. One moment in the episode, "Breaking the Fourth Wall," that has people talking is the commercial. Each commercial break so far has seemed to tie in with Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) trauma in some way and the latest really hit the nail on the head by being an ad for antidepressants. However, "Nexus" is not just the name of a fictional medication. In Marvel, the Nexus of All Realities is a "cross-dimensional gateway which provides a pathway to any and all possible realities." We know that WandaVision is leading into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and people have assumed for a while that the upcoming alternate realities within the MCU would start with WandaVision.

Nexus Beings are "rare individual entities with the ability to affect probability and thus the future, thereby altering the flow of the Universal Time Stream." Each multiverse has one Nexus Being that acts as the "anchor" to that reality. In the comics, Wanda is considered the Nexus Being of Earth-616, "a living focal point for earth's mystical energies." In the comics, Wanda was taught to control her powers by her mentor, Agatha Harkness. However, based on the big reveal that it was "Agatha All Along," it does not seem like Wanda and "Agnes" (Kathryn Hahn) will be getting chummy any time soon. Could that mean it will be Doctor Strange in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that helps Wanda hone her powers?

In the comics, Taskmasker finds the dead remains of Doctor Strange and Wong on Earth-12101, which leads to the discovery that Dreadpool was setting out to destroy the Nexus of All Realities. If something similar happens in the Doctor Strange sequel, that could mean we will be seeing different versions of the Avengers on different Earths.

How do you think WandaVision will tie in with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Do you think the Nexus commercial was a clue? Tell us in the comments.

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.