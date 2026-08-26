Warner Bros Animation President Announces Departure Before Upcoming Paramount Merger

Earlier this week, Warner Bros Animation once again proved that it is still in the business of making animated classics. Batman: Knightfall Part 1 adapts one of The Dark Knight’s most discussed storylines as Bane attacks Gotham and a new Caped Crusader is preparing to make landfall. Unfortunately, behind-the-scenes, a major component in bringing these animated movies to life is set to leave the studio. For almost a decade, Warner Bros Animation has been steered, in part, thanks to one man, and with his departure, the future of the WB’s animation department is now in question.

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On August 25th, Warner Bros Animation President Sam Register announced that he was leaving the studio and that his contract wouldn’t be renewed. In a personal message to his fellow teammates at the WB, Sam shared a heartfelt message: “It’s time for me to move on to the next chapter in my life, and I’m grateful to have Channing’s support as I exit Warner Bros Animation. It’s been an amazing ride, and I want to extend my sincere thanks to all the great people I’ve worked with. We’ve built some incredible things together. I wish you all the best moving forward, and I’m excited to explore all the possibilities in my future.” As of the writing of this article, Warner Bros Discovery has not stated who will take over Register’s role once he departs, and the studio has confirmed that the search is on for his replacement.

Registering Warner Bros Major Shake-Up

Warner Bros

For those unfamiliar with Register’s history, he joined Warner Bros Animation years before taking the reins as the department’s President. In 1998, Sam helped to launch Cartoon Network’s website, and would eventually go on to create an animated series of his own in Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi. The anime-adjacent series focused on two rocking protagonists that had a healthy run on the cable network with three seasons, and while Hi Hi Puffy AmiYumi did come to an end, Register’s time with the studio was far from finished.

The Warner Bros. Animation President would then help to bring to life the likes of Ben 10 and Teen Titans, acting as executive producer for both franchises to start. Later, he would join the likes of Adult Swim’s Mike Tyson Mysteries, Teen Titans Go!, and Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated. Having produced countless Cartoon Network series and animated movies for Warner Bros, fans are left wondering what the future will hold for WB’s animation department, especially considering the potential merger with Paramount.

For those who need a refresher, the Warner Bros/Paramount merger still has some hurdles to leap over before it becomes official. With a trial set for next year, many projects appear to be in limbo, and both studios are making major shifts in the build-up to the change. In 2025, Paramount Animation named Jennifer Dodge as its President, and while she hasn’t been confirmed to be taking Register’s role, it would make sense that she would be steering the ship if you look at her current position.

Via Animation Magazine