Warner Max to Make 8 to 10 Movies Per Year for HBO Max

HBO Max is almost here and now the company has established Warner Max, a new film label that will facilitate more production for the streaming service. Deadline is reporting that this new joint venture between HBO Max and Warner Bros. wants to release eight to 10 mid-budget movies per year. HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly and Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group Toby Emmerich are overseeing the project. Those two will be in charge of greenlighting projects for Warner Max. Warner Bros. This development doesn’t change the company’s partnership with New Line Cinema as they create mid-budget content for theatrical releases. Warner Max presents a new avenue to discover filmmakers who might have trouble finding an outlet to distribute their work. Films can be deemed too niche or too specific and this could be the way these films reach the people most interested.

Later this year, the first Warner Max titles will make their way to HBO’s streaming service. Some details are still unclear as to whether or not these films will make their way to theaters at some point. Netflix and Amazon both try to get their product into theaters, maybe HBO Max will follow suit. WarnerMedia organization’s will likely re-shuffle as a result of this move and people are starting to wonder what the structure will look like now. Jessie Henderson, EVP of original feature films for HBO Max, will become the day-to-day head of Warner Max. She will perform as a liaison between HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

“From the get-go we have been strategizing with Toby and Carolyn about HBO Max original films,” Reilly said to Deadline. “We are going to deliver a collaborative and lean process for talent, make a range of quality films, and provide a platform for each of them to have cultural impact. Now, HBO Max will be home to a robust collection of the legendary Warner Bros. film library and a new slate of original WarnerMax films.”

“Working with Kevin, Sarah, Jessie and their teams, we’re committed to creating dynamic and compelling films that draw on the depth and scope of the creative resources across WarnerMedia,” Emmerich added.”We’re excited to help make HBO Max a destination for both film-lovers and the creative community, while delivering a win across the entire WarnerMedia organization.”

“Warner Bros. Pictures Group has long been the gold standard for filmmaker driven storytelling. We are proud to be in in the features business with them and continue that legacy on our SVOD platform,” Aubrey mentioned, “Warner Max gives us a special opportunity to continue cultivating this style of rich and diverse storytelling and it couldn’t be in better hands than with our head of features, Jessie Henderson, who’s built her career in this space.”