Warrior Is Now on HBO Max

Both seasons of Warrior are now streaming on HBO Max. The hit Cinemax show from the writings of Bruce Lee will hope to find a breath of fresh air on the platform after having been cancelled as a result of Cinemax's decision to stop producing any additional original content. When we spoke with Warrior producer Shannon Lee last year, the exec hoped the addition of the series to WarnerMedia's new platform would introduce it to a new audience and in turn, get a third season on the service.

"I would love for this show to go on. It was really saddening and disheartening when that decision came down, about the Cinemax originals and not just for us, but for all of the originals that Cinemax does and those shows and those creators," Lee told us at the time. "I do think, in my opinion, our show is extremely important, in terms of representation. I would say in the one hour TV space, we are exceedingly unique. In fact, I don't know if you have heard but after Season Two airs on Cinemax, HBO is going to make the show available on the HBO platforms, which will hopefully garner it a larger audience, which will be great."

Lee also made sure to tell us that Warrior is just the beginning when it comes to developing the writings left behind by her late father Bruce.

"There was a lot more that we wanted to do and it was unfortunate that we were caught up in the timing of all of this and I do hope that if people start to understand the importance of the show and more and more people get to see the show, that a demand for the show to continue will come about and at some point we'll be able to do that," Lee added. "I do think that it will be hard to do but certainly not impossible and if I could shop the show, I would shop it. I would do whatever it takes."

