Warrior Nun Fans Beg Apple TV to Save Cancelled Series

Warrior Nun fans are begging Apple TV to save the cancelled series. Netflix let the show languish and now the fandom is taking social media by storm to try and save it. On Twitter, "Apple TV Revive Our Show" is trending and that's the sort of thing that will get a platform's attention. Season 2 provided some strong performance over at the red brand. But, decision-makers were unmoved. It seems like the show would have to be Stranger Things or Wednesday for them to renew the series. However, there is hope from other sources. Tuca & Bertie fans never dreamed they would get multiple seasons over at adult swim. Minx is already being reborn over at Starz after some turbulence at HBO Max. So, there's still a silver lining out there. Check out all this passion down below!

Netflix's provided a description for Warrior Nun: "Season 1 follows Ava coming to terms with her new status as a member of the Order of the Cruciform Sword, a group of devout women dedicated to fighting an ancient evil. In her previous life, Ava was a paraplegic, orphaned after her mother's death. But when Ava herself meets a similar fate, the nuns resurrect her. When she comes back to life, Ava is branded with the power of an ancient halo — turning her into the Warrior Nun."

Hell yeah almost at 50k already?! Who would've thought that yesterday was a rest day! APPLE TV REVIVE OUR SHOW @AppleTV @AppleTVPlus #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/l3JAtjs9Hr — FalconOfTheEast (@FalconOfTheEast) January 26, 2023

