Watch Aaron Paul Recap Breaking Bad in Less than 3 Minutes

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is finally hitting Netflix tomorrow, and will follow Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) after the events of Breaking Bad‘s series finale. Since it’s been six whole years since Breaking Bad ended, Paul recently paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! in order to help fans remember all that happened during the beloved series’ five-season run. Paul masterfully recapped the entire show in under three minutes, which you can watch in the tweet below:

Paul managed to sum it all up succinctly, while throwing in some inside jokes like, “Walt Jr. really loves breakfast” and “I say ‘bitch’ a lot.” He also mentions that he “falls in love with Jessica Jones” and that they do a lot of “killing with science.”

We recommend watching the full video because it’s wildly impressive!

Many people commented on the tweet to praise Paul’s work:

“Can’t believe I watched the show for 3000 hours and Aaron tells [the] whole story in 3 minutes,” @Barryhallphd replied.

“This was a great recap, but he made one crucial mistake in this. They’re minerals, not rocks,” @KevThomas_ joked.

“Now I want to rewatch Breaking Bad. Again,” @chiefmackers added.

El Camino will pick up right after the events of the Breaking Bad finale and follows Jesse Pinkman’s return to his old life. Paul is once again taking on the role of Pinkman, which earned him three Primetime Emmy Awards over the course of five seasons. Also confirmed to return for the movie are Matt Jones and Charles Baker.

“I love the way the show ended — that it left it very vague. You’d like to think he’s riding off into the sunset, but you know life isn’t going to be that easy for him,” Paul previously said in an interview with Time. “People, almost on a daily basis, ask me, ‘What happened to Jesse?’ My response is, ‘I have no idea. In reality, he’s probably on the run and in hiding. His fingerprints were all over that murder scene.’ But I fantasized that he was just living in the woods somewhere, maybe working with his hands again, creating things with wood.”

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie arrives on Netflix this Friday.