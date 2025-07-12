One of the Best Comedy Series of The ‘00s Is Impossible to Watch Online

Before he achieved acclaim as the showrunner of the beloved series Hannibal, Bryan Fuller created several other cult classic programs that didn’t resonate quite as readily. Among them is the all-but-forgotten comedic drama Wonderfalls. This quirky series debuted on Fox in 2004, only airing four of 13 total episodes before going off the air due to low ratings. The fact that the show was cancelled before its time is absolutely no reflection on the quality of the proceedings. Wonderfalls is a quirky, surreal, bizarre effort that may well have found its audience if the network had given it the time to thrive. Instead, the show has effectively vanished from the collective consciousness.

That’s a true shame, seeing as Wonderfalls is inventive, playful, and funny. Many of those who caught the show during its original run even consider it one of the best comedy series of the ‘00s.

Wonderfalls Is a Charming, Heartfelt Comedy Program That Is Impossible to Watch Online

Fans who have actually experienced this show usually speak fondly of it. Yet, connecting with the series is easier said than done. Not only is Wonderfalls absent from streaming, the show is also unavailable as a Digital rental or download. As such, the only legal way to access the series is on physical media. Making matters worse, the program is out of print on DVD. So, you’re limited to available stock on the secondary market and prices are prone to fluctuate based on demand.

If you’re a fan of series creator Fuller, however, it may be worth biting the bullet and tracking down a copy of the show. Wonderfalls features Fuller’s signature brand of comedy paired with surreal themes and a colorful cast of characters. It’s rife with the quirky humor that made his slightly better-known cult classic series Dead Like Me and Pushing Daisies resonate.

The show follows Jaye (Caroline Dhavernas), an Ivy League college graduate who struggles to live up to her infinite potential. Rather than trying to break into a high-level job in corporate America, she works as a cashier at the Niagara Falls gift shop. As she struggles to piece together the meaning of life, Jaye begins to notice inanimate objects speaking to her, demanding that she do their bidding, namely helping others. This often results in hilarity as a stuffed bear, wax lion, or decorative fish effectively overtakes her free will, forcing her to be a better version of herself.

Lead character Jaye will likely appeal to viewers who connected with Fuller’s Dead Like Me. Jaye is similarly sardonic to the main character George on Dead Like Me, but she gradually endears herself to the viewer as the series progresses, making it quite rewarding when we eventually get to see her let her guard down.

Critics praised the show for its quirky, deadpan humor and inventive nature. Not to mention, many found Dhavernas an irresistible lead who is impossible not to like, even when she’s doing her best to keep everyone at arm’s length.

It’s a shame that the show didn’t last longer. Engaging characters, a whimsical premise, and quirky comedy make Wonderfalls quite enjoyable for the right audience. At the very least, it’s nice that the series got a full season produced and (eventually) released. Better yet, the writers had the foresight to pen a conclusion that could have easily been built upon, yet it closes out the show on a satisfying note.

As we mentioned, the show wasn’t a hit during its run on Fox, however, many fans believe that if the first season had run on the network in its entirety, Wonderfalls may have eventually caught on. Sadly, Stateside audiences only ever saw the first four episodes in broadcast, with many of us who connected with the series actually happening upon it via physical media post-cancellation.

With the show out of print on DVD and unavailable to stream or rent online, you can still find copies of this underrated comedy series available through popular online resellers. If you’re a fan of Bryan Fuller’s eccentric brand of humor, you owe it to yourself to give Wonderfalls a look.

Have you experienced Wonderfalls?