Troy Otto is alive... and Alicia Clark is dead?! During last Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead premiere, Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) — who is also back from the dead — reunited with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), only to learn her old friend is now calling himself "Anton" and living among German tourists. Other revelations from the premiere: Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman) survived his seemingly fatal bludgeoning at Madison's hands hammer at a dam in Mexico in season 3, and he claims to have killed her daughter (Alycia Debnam-Carey), leaving the one-armed Alicia to roam as a walker as his revenge. Troy's proof: Alicia's severed skeletal arm.

There are just five episodes left of Fear the Walking Dead until the November 19 series finale, including Sunday's "Iron Tiger" episode. Below, find out when and where to watch the final episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and how to catch up on the first seven seasons.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 8 Release Date

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 8, "Iron Tiger," premieres Sunday, October 29, at 9/8c on AMC. The episode is available to stream now on AMC+.

What Time Is Fear the Walking Dead on AMC and AMC+?



New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 premiere Sundays at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on AMC+, and 9/8c p.m. on the AMC channel through November 19.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 8 Runtime

"Iron Tiger" has a run time of 46 minutes and 50 seconds when watching on AMC+. The episode is scheduled to air from 9:00 p.m. — 10:14 p.m. on AMC.

Where to Stream Fear the Walking Dead Online Without Cable



Cord-cutters can stream Fear the Walking Dead season 8 on AMC+. Prices start at $4.99/month for the new AMC+ with ads plan, while ad-free AMC+ is available for $6.99/month (when billed annually) or $8.99/month (when billed monthly). New customers can sign up for a 7-day free AMC Plus trial to watch Fear the Walking Dead's final episodes for free in their first week.

AMC+ is available as an app and via Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Comcast Xfinity, Dish, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

You can also watch episodes of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 on the AMC website by signing in with your television provider, or by purchasing the episodes ($2.99 for HD, $1.99 for SD) on retailers like Amazon Prime Video and Vudu.

Where Is Fear the Walking Dead Streaming?



Fear the Walking Dead season 8 is streaming on AMC+; the first seven seasons are currently available under the "AMC+ Picks on Max" hub on Max (formerly HBO Max) until October 31, 2023. If you already have an active Max subscription, you can watch Fear the Walking Dead and other select AMC/AMC+ content at no additional cost until Halloween.

