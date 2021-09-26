Promises are broken when Maggie (Lauren Cohan) learns a new survival tactic from Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) on The Walking Dead. As of 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on September 26, AMC+ subscribers in the U.S. can start streaming “Promises Broken” one week before its television broadcast on Sunday, October 3, at 9/8c on AMC. In the penultimate episode of Season 11A, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and his new lady friend (Chelle Ramos) clear walkers outside of the Commonwealth while Daryl (Norman Reedus) hunts with Leah (Lynn Collins).

How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 7 Now

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 7, “Promises Broken,” is now streaming early on AMC+ as of Sunday, September 26. The premium streaming bundle is available through the following platforms and providers in the U.S.:

How Much Does AMC+ Cost?

Plans start at $4.99 per month. AMC Networks is currently offering a free one-week trial to new customers, allowing ad-free early access to new episodes of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead (starting October 10), and The Walking Dead: World Beyond (starting September 26) all season long.

What Is “Promises Broken” About?

According to the official AMC synopsis, “Maggie learns a survival tactic from Negan; Eugene’s group clears walkers; Daryl hunts with Leah.”

When Are Episodes of The Walking Dead Season 11 Added to AMC+ Early Access?

New episodes of The Walking Dead Final Season premiere Sundays after midnight PT / 3 a.m. ET on AMC+. There is just one more episode left to air in 2021; Seasons 11B and 11C will air the final 16 episodes sometime in 2022.

Episode 1108: “For Blood” – October 3 on AMC+, October 10 on AMC

