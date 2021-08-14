The Walking Dead: Spoilery Season 11A Synopses Tease Reapers, Returns, and Reunions

✖

New episode synopses reveal what's ahead in The Walking Dead: The Final Season Part 1, including the return of the Reapers and a reunion with a friend-turned-foe. An official Season 11A synopsis already warned of the heightened struggles facing the survivors in these first eight of a final 24 episodes — part of what AMC calls the Final Season Trilogy — and episode titles gave audiences an idea of what to expect when The Walking Dead returns for the beginning of the end. Read on for more details about the new season premiering August 22 on AMC, but be warned of potential spoilers:

In "Acheron: Part 1," the first part of the Season 11 premiere, "Daryl's crew scours a military base; Maggie tells her story, leading to a new mission for survival," reads an official synopsis (via Gracenote program listings). An episode-ending cliffhanger is resolved one week later in "Acheron: Part 2," where "Maggie's team travels via subway tunnel; Yumiko seeks expedited processing into the Commonwealth."

Reads a synopsis for Episode 803, "Hunted," "Magna and Kelly attempt to catch horses; Judith and Gracie cope with their parents leaving." The fourth episode of the season hints at a reunion with an old friend in "Rendition" when "Daryl and Dog get captured by the Reapers and are taken to the Meridian and reconnect with someone."

In Episode 805, "Out of the Ashes," "Alexandrians encounter Hilltop squatters; Eugene's group undergoes orientation at the Commonwealth." Episode 806 catches up with Connie (Lauren Ridloff), who spent much of Season 10 MIA before she was found alive by Bloodsworth Island dweller Virgil (Kevin Carroll).

"Connie and Virgil hide in a house; Pope tests Daryl's loyalty; Kelly searches for Connie," reads the synopsis for "On the Inside," where we'll find out what happens when Daryl encounters Pope (Ritchie Coster), the Reapers leader who "marked" Maggie (Lauren Cohan) for reasons that are as yet unknown.

Synopses for episodes 807 and 808 are under wraps for now, but there promises to be blood in both "Promises Broken," the penultimate episode of Season 11A, and "For Blood," the final episode of Season 11 Part 1. The Walking Dead will return in 2022 with an eight-episode Part 2 and an eight-episode Part 3, culminating in the series finale.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. The Final Season of The Walking Dead premieres August 22 on AMC and is streaming early August 15 on AMC+.