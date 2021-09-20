The Walking Dead’s Ice Cream Callback Reveals the Scoop on Stephanie

What’s the scoop on Stephanie? Eugene (Josh McDermitt) is sweet on the mystery woman (Chelle Ramos) who got him (soft)served with an official violation of the Commonwealth criminal code in Sunday’s “Out of the Ashes,” but an ice cream cone could give away the real Stephanie on The Walking Dead. In Season 10, Eugene and traveling companions Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) make the 300-mile trek to rendezvous with Stephanie: the woman whose voice came over Eugene’s long-range radio for the first time in the Season 9 finale. In Season 11, Eugene and Stephanie finally come face-to-face at the Commonwealth, but the unsuspecting Eugene faces a rocky road.

In Season 11 Episode 5, “Out of the Ashes,” Stephanie orders Eugene an ice cream cone with extra sprinkles when another woman picks up an order for the Commonwealth governor. When Eugene asks the woman if the flavor is Rocky Road, she shoots a look at Stephanie and walks away without a word. Ice cold.

Stephanie hands Eugene his sprinkle-covered scoop of ice cream in a waffle cone, telling him, “It’s not Black Raspberry, but see what you think.”

Margot Bingham’s first on-screen appearance in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5, “Out of the Ashes.”

In Season 10 Episode 6, “Bonds,” radio pen pals Eugene and Stephanie reminisce about “The Inside Scoop”: an ice cream shop in Strasburg, Pennsylvania, that sold what Eugene remembers as the “most marvelous batch of black raspberry ice cream.” They might have even visited on the same day, once upon a time.

No more waffling. Eugene asks a critical question that needs answering: Cake cone or waffle?

Stephanie’s mention of Black Raspberry ice cream might be enough to convince Eugene that Stephanie is who she says she is. Warning: a scoop of spoilers! But viewers might recognize the identity of the other bespectacled woman who — conspicuously — doesn’t say a word: it’s She’s Gotta Have It and New Amsterdam actor Margot Bingham, who voiced the unseen Stephanie in Season 10.

Decoy Stephanie says she works in the Comms Department and can access radio equipment that Eugene can use to contact his people back home, but warns him it would take “weeks” to get official clearance. After helping him radio Rosita (Christian Serratos) on the down low, Eugene, Ezekiel, and Princess are busted and arrested by General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) — and subsequently threatened with banishment for violating Article 4, Section 2 of the Commonwealth criminal code.

