Watchmen: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Wins Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor

✖

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II brought home an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in Watchmen. Fans of the HBO series are very excited for the fan-favorite actor. Unfortunately for Jovan Adept and Luis Gosset Jr., they had to lose to their co-star. But, this was the year of Watchmen at the Emmys. Damon Lindelof has to be proud of the cast and crew for the work they put in to produce the most-nominate program of the entire ceremony. It’s such a nice moment for an actor that has only seen his star rise since playing Cal Abar and the luminous Dr. Manhattan on the show. Now, he’ll be in The Matrix 4 and the highly-anticipated Candyman reboot at some point. During the 72nd Primetime Emmys, Abdul-Mateen II had to share his excitement.

“Thank you so much to The Academy. I'm so excited right now,” he said. “I want to give -- say thank you first off to my mama and my daddy. Man, I'm surprised. To my siblings, my squad, I love y'all so much. I want to give a big shout-out to all the west Oakland, all the New Orleans people, I love y'all so much."

.@yahya’s #Emmy win has always existed and will always exist. Congratulations to @yahya on winning the #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie. pic.twitter.com/65S6HLmzXU — Watchmen (@watchmen) September 21, 2020

"Watchmen was a story about trauma, and the lasting scars of white domestic terrorism, police corruption and brutality," he added. "But it was also a story of a god who came down to Earth to reciprocate to a Black woman. And he did all of that in the body of a Black man, and I'm so proud to have played him. I dedicate this to all the people in my life, my early investors. I love you, I appreciate you, and this is for you. Thank you."

When Comicbook.com asked Lindelof about making a second season of the show. He had this to say:

"No. I'm not sick of being asked the question. It's immensely flattering to be in a position where people want more," Lindelof explained. "I've been on the other side of that coin where it's like, 'You went on for way too long.' It's almost impossible to get the porridge just right. But I think to your point is just sort of unless you've got the right idea, unless you're compelled to do it, unless you're compelled to say something new, I don't think that you should do it just because you did it once successfully."

What did you think of Watchmen? Let us know in the comments!