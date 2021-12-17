Wednesday: Netflix’s Addams Family Spinoff Sees Danny Elfman Reuniting With Tim Burton

One of the most iconic filmmaker/composer partnerships in movie history is reuniting for a brand new TV series on Netflix. Wednesday, an upcoming series about the beloved Addams Family daughter, is being directed by Tim Burton. The entire Addams franchise fits Burton’s unique aesthetic perfectly, and the filmmaker is bringing his longtime musical collaborator along for the ride. Danny Elfman, the composer of the Batman theme and voice of Jack Skellington, will be scoring Wednesday.

Netflix announced on Thursday that Burton and Elfman would be coming together for the new Addams Family spinoff project. The two have worked together on numerous projects in the past, including Batman (1989), Edward Scissorhands, and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Elfman will compose the music for the Wednesday theme song and will compose the series score with Chris Bacon. You can take a look at the official announcement from Netflix below.

https://twitter.com/NetflixGeeked/status/1471570832426037251

“Danny Elfman and Tim Burton are re-teaming for Netflix’s live-action Wednesday Addams series, WEDNESDAY,” Netflix Geeked revealed in a tweet. “Elfman (Edward Scissorhands, Batman) will compose the theme song and score all eight episodes of WEDNESDAY alongside Emmy-nominated composer Chris Bacon (Smash, Bates Motel).”

In addition to directing Wednesday, Burton will serve as executive producer alongside showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. The Babysitter: Killer Queen and Yes Day star Jenna Ortega will be taking on the role of the titular Wednesday Addams. The series follows the character as she goes off to school at the magical Nevermore Academy, but her parents will still have a role on the show. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman will play Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectively.

Wednesday also stars Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Percy Hynes White, Jamie McShane, and Riki Lindhome.

“We then got the call that visionary director and lifelong Addams Family fan Tim Burton wanted to make his television directorial debut with this series,” Netflix original series director Teddy Biaselli said in a release. “Tim has had a history of telling empowering stories about social outsiders like Edward Scissorhands, Lydia Deitz, and Batman. And now he brings his unique vision to Wednesday and her spooky classmates at Nevermore Academy.”

Are you excited to see Danny Elfman and Tim Burton reunited for Netflix’s Wednesday series? Will you be watching the show when it arrives? Let us know in the comments!