Westworld Creator Offers Hopeful Update

Westworld may be over with, but that doesn't mean one of its co-creators hasn't thought of how to give it a proper send-off. Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Westworld ran for four seasons before HBO canceled it back in 2022. This came as a shock to those who had been following the show, since its creators had expressed the desire to wrap things up with a fifth and final season. Nolan and Joy have stayed busy, bringing the iconic video game franchise Fallout to Prime Video, but that hasn't stopped the Westworld questions from popping up from time to time. Now, Nolan addresses whether fans will ever get a proper conclusion to Westworld.

ComicBook.com spoke to Jonathan Nolan and Michael Emerson ahead of the Fallout premiere, where Nolan was asked if fans would ever get any type of conclusion, whether in the form of a movie or a special. "Lisa [Joy] and I had a plan from the very beginning," Nolan said. "We do like to finish our stories when we can. If there's an opportunity somewhere down the road, we will certainly take it."

HBO comments on Westworld cancellation

"Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step," HBO said in a statement when news of the Westworld cancellation was made. "We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It's been a thrill to join them on this journey."

Kilter Films, the production company created by Nolan and Joy, issued their own statement as well, adding: "Here's Kiltner films statement: "Making Westworld has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds. We've been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness – both human and beyond – in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so."

