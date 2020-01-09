What We Do In The Shadows Season 2 Premiere Date Announced

It looks like the second season of FX’s vampire series is coming up very soon. Deadline is reporting that What We Do in the Shadows‘ new slate begins on Wednesday, April 15 on Fx and will make its way to Hulu the next day. The premiere is scheduled to include two episodes before going back to a more normal release schedule of one episode a week. Fans were very excited when this season started filming back in October. Taika Waititi’s cult comedy is indeed back for more and fans will have a couple of months to refresh themselves before the big premiere. Harvey Guillen, Guillermo in the series, announced the return to film more on Twitter and the tweet sent people into a frenzy on the platform. He wrote at the time, “First day of shooting season 2 @theshadowsfx … here we goooooooo.”

Fans were understandably nervous heading into this new stint on FX after the series was revived. But, those fears seemed to wash away as the new episodes began to appear. Now, people seem to trust where this thing is headed. One particular episode from the run seemed to be the turning point for the series. Bringing a ton of famous actors who had played vampires in the past for a big send-up seems like a no-brainer. Seeing Tilda Swinton, Wesley Snipes, and Evan Rachel Wood in a strangely familiar setting was a hoot.

“I mean reading the script and going, ‘Wow, they’re gonna get all these people in one room,’ and then getting into the room and none of the people were there in the head space, you filmed them all separately and make it look like they’re all in the same room,” star Kayvan Novak recalled with ComicBook.com. “So I mean what was awesome about that day was the fact that Taika [Waititi], Jemaine [Clement], and Jonny [Brught] all reprise their roles from the original movie. So for me it didn’t get much better than that. Meeting those guys, because I remember watching that film just randomly one evening and thinking, why is this hilarious? This is brilliant. I love this. And then meeting them. And I kept getting Jemaine to do quotes from the movie. I just, and he was like, I have to keep reminding him of the lines that he said in the movie and then he’d say them and I’d just giggle like a little fanboy, because I was one.”

What We Do in the Shadows‘ returns to FX on Wednesday, April 15.