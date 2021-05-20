Amazon Renews The Wheel of Time For Season 2 Ahead of First Season Premiere

✖

Amazon has officially given the greenlight for Season 2 of The Wheel of Time. While we haven't seen even a full-length trailer for The Wheel of Time, Amazon seems very confident in its upcoming fantasy series and has renewed it for a second season. ComicBook.com first reported on the renewal yesterday after The Wheel of Time's Twitter account leaked a photo of the first script of the second season. Production of the first season wrapped earlier this week and the show is expected to be released later this year.

“The belief Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in The Wheel of Time has been incredible to see throughout the entire process of making this show,” said The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins in a statement to Variety. “Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and the property itself, and we couldn’t be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created. This property is one I’ve loved since I was a teenager, and seeing it brought to life with the resources to make it truly worthy of what’s on the page is something I can’t wait for the other fans of the books to see. And Season 2 just keeps expanding the world we built in Season 1.”

The Wheel of Time is set in a world still recovering from "The Breaking of the World," a cataclysmic event in ancient times that tainted magic for male magic users. A magic user named Moiraine crosses paths with a group of teenagers in a remote corner of the world and discovers that one of them could be the reincarnation of the Dragon, who is destined to either save the world or destroy it. The Wheel of Time series is popular among fantasy novel fans, and is often compared to George RR Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series. The Wheel of Time series was written by Robert Jordan up until his death and was finished by Brandon Sanderson using notes and outlines left by Jordan.

The cast for Wheel of Time includes Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, Josha Stradowski as Ran al’Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Zoe Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Barney Harris as Mat Cauthon, Madeline Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, and Michael McElhatton as Tam al’Thor.