When Are Rudolph and Frosty on TV? Holiday Special Schedule 2021

CBS wishes you a holly jolly Christmas with broadcast television airings of classic holiday specials over the Thanksgiving weekend and throughout the season: here’s when and where to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman in 2021. Rudolph and Frosty’s animated adventures return to TV alongside Rankin/Bass specials Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July and The Year Without a Santa Claus, two classics airing as part of AMC’s annual Best Christmas Ever event. See our guides for more holiday 2021 programming, including when and how to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on television this year.
When Is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on TV in 2021?
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer airs Sunday, November 21, at 8 p.m. on CBS. Rudolph airs a second time Saturday, December 11, at 8 p.m. on CBS.
When Is Frosty the Snowman on TV in 2021?
Frosty the Snowman airs back-to-back with Frosty Returns on Friday, November 26, at 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on CBS. An encore of Frosty the Snowman and Frosty Returns airs Saturday, December 11, beginning at 8:00 p.m. on CBS.
Frosty the Snowman will air another six times as part of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas:
Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:10 p.m./ 6:10c
Sunday, Dec. 5, 5:00 p.m./ 4:00c
Sunday, Dec. 19, 6:10 p.m./ 5:10c
Monday, Dec. 20, 4:40 p.m./ 3:40c
Friday, Dec. 24, 8:30 p.m./ 7:30c
Saturday, Dec. 25, 5:05 p.m./ 4:05c
Which Rankin/Bass Specials Are on TV in 2021?
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town airs Friday, November 26, and Thursday, December 23, at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July airs on multiple dates throughout November and December on AMC. See the full schedule here.
The Year Without a Santa Claus airs on multiple dates throughout November and December on AMC. See the full schedule here.
See CBS and ABC’s full holiday special schedule below, concluding with ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and CBS’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on New Year’s Eve.
Nov. 22Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
Nov. 25
Thanksgiving Day Parade, 9 a.m. on CBS
The Magic Maker, 8 p.m. on ABC
Nov. 26
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, 8 p.m. on ABC
Frosty The Snowman, 8 p.m. on CBS
Frosty Returns, 8:30 p.m. on CBS
Nov. 27
Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire, 8 p.m. on CBS
Robbie The Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe, 8:30 p.m. on CBS
The Story of Santa Claus, 9 p.m. on CBS
Nov. 28
The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, 7 p.m. on ABC
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, 8 p.m. on CBS
The Great Christmas Light Fight, 9 p.m. on ABC
Nov. 29
CMA Country Christmas, 8 p.m. on ABC
The Great Christmas Light Fight, 9 p.m. on ABC
Dec. 2
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, 8 p.m. on ABC
Toy Story That Time Forgot, 8:30 p.m. on ABC
The Great Christmas Light Fight, 9 p.m. on ABC
Dec. 5
23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove, 9:30 p.m. on CBS
Dec. 6
A Very Boy Band Holiday, 8 p.m. on ABC
Dec. 12
A Christmas Proposal, 8:30 p.m. on CBS
Dec. 19
The Sound of Music, 7 p.m. on ABC
Christmas Takes Flight, 8 p.m. on CBS
Dec. 22
The Price Is Right At Night, 8 p.m. on CBS
The 44th Kennedy Center Honors, 9 p.m. on CBS
Dec. 23
Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, 8 p.m. on ABC
A Very Boy Band Holiday, 9 p.m. on ABC
CMA Country Christmas, 10 p.m. on ABC
Dec. 24
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, 8 p.m. on ABC
A Holly Dolly Christmas, 8 p.m. on CBS
Shrek The Halls, 8:30 p.m. on ABC
Disney’s Prep and Landing, 9 p.m. on ABC
Kenny Rogers: All In for The Gambler, 9 p.m. on CBS
Disney Prep and Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice, 9:30 p.m. on ABC
Dec. 25
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, 10 a.m. on ABC
Dec. 27
The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen, 8 p.m. on ABC
Dec. 31
Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, 8 p.m. on ABC
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, 8 p.m. on CBS