When Are Rudolph and Frosty on TV? Holiday Special Schedule 2021

CBS wishes you a holly jolly Christmas with broadcast television airings of classic holiday specials over the Thanksgiving weekend and throughout the season: here’s when and where to watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman in 2021. Rudolph and Frosty’s animated adventures return to TV alongside Rankin/Bass specials Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July and The Year Without a Santa Claus, two classics airing as part of AMC’s annual Best Christmas Ever event. See our guides for more holiday 2021 programming, including when and how to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on television this year.

When Is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on TV in 2021?

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer airs Sunday, November 21, at 8 p.m. on CBS. Rudolph airs a second time Saturday, December 11, at 8 p.m. on CBS.

When Is Frosty the Snowman on TV in 2021?

Frosty the Snowman airs back-to-back with Frosty Returns on Friday, November 26, at 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on CBS. An encore of Frosty the Snowman and Frosty Returns airs Saturday, December 11, beginning at 8:00 p.m. on CBS.

Frosty the Snowman will air another six times as part of Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas:

Saturday, Dec. 4, 7:10 p.m./ 6:10c

Sunday, Dec. 5, 5:00 p.m./ 4:00c

Sunday, Dec. 19, 6:10 p.m./ 5:10c

Monday, Dec. 20, 4:40 p.m./ 3:40c

Friday, Dec. 24, 8:30 p.m./ 7:30c

Saturday, Dec. 25, 5:05 p.m./ 4:05c

Which Rankin/Bass Specials Are on TV in 2021?

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town airs Friday, November 26, and Thursday, December 23, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July airs on multiple dates throughout November and December on AMC. See the full schedule here.

The Year Without a Santa Claus airs on multiple dates throughout November and December on AMC. See the full schedule here.

See CBS and ABC’s full holiday special schedule below, concluding with ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and CBS’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on New Year’s Eve.

Nov. 22

Nov. 25

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

Thanksgiving Day Parade, 9 a.m. on CBS

The Magic Maker, 8 p.m. on ABC

Nov. 26

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, 8 p.m. on ABC

Frosty The Snowman, 8 p.m. on CBS

Frosty Returns, 8:30 p.m. on CBS

Nov. 27

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves of Fire, 8 p.m. on CBS

Robbie The Reindeer: Legends of the Lost Tribe, 8:30 p.m. on CBS

The Story of Santa Claus, 9 p.m. on CBS

Nov. 28

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, 7 p.m. on ABC

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, 8 p.m. on CBS

The Great Christmas Light Fight, 9 p.m. on ABC

Nov. 29

CMA Country Christmas, 8 p.m. on ABC

The Great Christmas Light Fight, 9 p.m. on ABC

Dec. 2

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, 8 p.m. on ABC

Toy Story That Time Forgot, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

The Great Christmas Light Fight, 9 p.m. on ABC

Dec. 5

23rd Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove, 9:30 p.m. on CBS

Dec. 6

A Very Boy Band Holiday, 8 p.m. on ABC

Dec. 12

A Christmas Proposal, 8:30 p.m. on CBS

Dec. 19

The Sound of Music, 7 p.m. on ABC

Christmas Takes Flight, 8 p.m. on CBS

Dec. 22

The Price Is Right At Night, 8 p.m. on CBS

The 44th Kennedy Center Honors, 9 p.m. on CBS

Dec. 23

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, 8 p.m. on ABC

A Very Boy Band Holiday, 9 p.m. on ABC

CMA Country Christmas, 10 p.m. on ABC

Dec. 24

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, 8 p.m. on ABC

A Holly Dolly Christmas, 8 p.m. on CBS

Shrek The Halls, 8:30 p.m. on ABC

Disney’s Prep and Landing, 9 p.m. on ABC

Kenny Rogers: All In for The Gambler, 9 p.m. on CBS

Disney Prep and Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice, 9:30 p.m. on ABC

Dec. 25

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, 10 a.m. on ABC

Dec. 27

The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen, 8 p.m. on ABC

Dec. 31

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, 8 p.m. on ABC

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, 8 p.m. on CBS