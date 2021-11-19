How to Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on TV or Online This Year

The Peanuts gang gathers once again for their annual Thanksgiving dinner: here’s when and where to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on television or stream online. Last year, fans said “good grief” when Apple announced the classic Peanuts holiday specials, including A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas, would be available exclusively on Apple TV+ instead of their traditional airings on broadcast television. This year, Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving special airs on television ahead of the November 25 holiday and is streaming on-demand to watch anytime on Apple TV+. Here’s how to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving in 2021:

https://youtu.be/TfcsRSiSHek

When Is A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on TV 2021?

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving airs on television on PBS and PBS Kids on Sunday, November 21, at 7:30-8:00 pm ET/PT.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Where to Stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Online?

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is now streaming on-demand and ad-free on Apple TV+. Other Peanuts specials streaming on Apple TV+ include A Charlie Brown Christmas, Happy New Year, Charlie Brown, and Apple TV+ animated series The Snoopy Show.

Apple TV+ is currently offering new subscribers a 7-day free trial, then $4.99 monthly.

Is A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Airing on ABC or CBS in 2021?

No. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving airs Sunday, November 21, on PBS and PBS Kids, or stream the Thanksgiving special any time on Apple TV+.

What Is A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving About?

Peppermint Patty (Christopher DeFaria) invites everyone to Charlie Brown’s (Todd Barbee) for Thanksgiving, even though he’s going to see his grandmother. Snoopy decides to cook his own version of a Thanksgiving meal with help from his friends.