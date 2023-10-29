When Does Yellowstone Season 2 Air on CBS?

While fans are awaiting the second part of Yellowstone's fifth season on Paramount Network, the series has been reaching a whole new audience on CBS with the network airing the series from the start each Sunday night. Last week, the network aired the Season 1 finale, "The Unraveling Part 2", leaving things a bit up in the air for the Dutton family and for the fans watching it all unfold. Fortunately, however, those watching Yellowstone on broadcast don't have to wait to find out what happens next. Season 2 of Yellowstone kicks off on CBS tonight, Sunday, October 29th at 9 p.m. ET.

The broadcast of Season 2 of Yellowstone on CBS is set to follow the same pattern that was established for Season 1. What that means is that on days when CBS airs more than one NFL game, only one episode will air on CBS. Tonight, that means that we will only get one episode of Yellowstone, specifically Season 2, Episode 1, "A Thundering."

When Will Yellowstone Return With New Episodes?

While CBS is airing episodes of Yellowstone from the start, the series is currently in its fifth season, but it may be a while before fans are able to get back to new episodes of the series. Yellowstone went on a midseason break earlier this year and thus far, production on the remaining episodes of Season 5 has not even begun. Additionally, Yellowstone is set to end with Season 5 as Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton III, is departing the series. A continuation or follow up series is reportedly in the work with Matthew McConaughey set to star.

"He seems like a natural fit," Sheridan said previously. "We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, 'I want to do that.' And by 'that' he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, 'Buddy, that we can do.'"

"My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel – read into that what you will," Sheridan added. "There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story."

Yellowstone airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Fans can also stream all current episodes of the Paramount Network series on Peacock.

