While Waiting for Tomb Raider, Sophie Turner’s New Prime Video Series Is a Major Streaming Hit

Sophie Turner is set to become one of the faces of Prime Video moving forward, as she stars as iconic adventurer Lara Croft in the streamer’s upcoming live-action Tomb Raider series. No release date has been set yet, but fans have been treated to the first look at Turner in costume, and she’s also shared details about her approach to portraying the character. It’s all very exciting, but there’s still a bit of a wait before we get a chance to see Turner’s Lara in action. In the meantime, the former Game of Thrones star is headlining a different Prime Video series that’s struck a chord with audiences.

According to FlixPatrol, which measures the popularity of titles on various streaming services, the TV show Steal is the second most-watched series on Prime. It’s also the second most-watched title overall. On both charts, it trails only Fallout. All six episodes of Steal dropped on Prime at once on January 21st.

Why Steal Is a Big Hit On Prime Video

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

In Steal, Turner stars as Zara Dunne, a trade processor whose seemingly ordinary day at work gets turned upside down when a group of criminals stage the largest armed robbery in British history. The series earned mostly positive reviews (77% score on Rotten Tomatoes), with most of the praise being given to Steal‘s genre thrills and strong performances. Turner in particular is cited as a highlight in many of the write-ups, as she proves to be a compelling presence who handles the material with panache.

Besides the positive critical reception, Steal is also tailor-made for binge watching. With only six episodes to get through (each one in the neighborhood of 50ish minutes), it won’t take long to watch the full series, making it an appealing option for Prime subscribers looking for something new to watch. Since there are only a handful of episodes, Steal is an example of no filler, all killer, keeping the tension high throughout the entire run time. As the stakes increase, audiences want to see what happens next, meaning some may opt to knock out a few episodes at a time.

Steal doesn’t exactly reinvent the wheel when it comes to heist thrillers, but it’s nevertheless entertaining and features enough elements that make it worthwhile. In some ways, it’s the ideal primer for Turner’s Tomb Raider series, demonstrating the actress has the chops to handle both high-octane sequences and smaller character moments. Anyone who’s seen Game of Thrones knows that shouldn’t be an issue for Turner, but it’s still great to see her do a great job with her role in Steal. Her Lara Croft could be another intriguing blend of these elements, giving audiences a bold action heroine who has some depth to her.

It will be interesting to see how long Steal remains a draw on Prime. Since the streamer bypassed weekly episode drops in favor of the binge model, there’s a chance it falls out of the conversation relatively quickly since there won’t be new content to look forward to over the next month plus. That could impact viewership since people will get through the series at a decent pace and then move on to the next thing. If Steal generates strong word of mouth, however, it could stick around the top 10 for the foreseeable future.

