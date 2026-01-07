Sophie Turner Reveals Tomb Raider Security Is Even Crazier Than Game of Thrones

Lara Croft will be returning to the screen with a promising Tomb Raider live-action series from Amazon MGM Studios, which is being written and developed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and features Sophie Turner in the lead role. That one-two punch has Tomb Raider fans excited for the new series, and while there are still many details we don’t have, Turner recently gave fans a look inside the process of training to become the world’s most legendary Tomb Raider, and revealed that the Tomb Raider security is even crazier than Game of Thrones.

During a new episode of The Julia Cunningham Show, Turner sat down to talk all about the new project, though when Cunningham asked if shooting had begun on the project, Turner couldn’t answer. That’s when Turner shared that security for the Tomb Raider scripts was even more intense than Game of Thrones. “It’s more, it’s crazier security than ‘Game of Thrones.’ Yeah, it’s crazy. I mean, in order to access any scripts, I have to, like you did with the ‘Steel’ stuff, but times it by 10. There’s a million log-ins, a million face, you know, the face recognition thing,” Turner said.

Cunningham said, “Oh my gosh. They have face recognition on the scripts for Tomb Raider?”, and Turner replied, “Oh my god. I mean, it’s like, it’s intense.”

Sophie Turner Is With Tomb Raider For The Long Haul

Turner shared that she feels “really lucky” to be a part of Tomb Raider, and is in for the long run if things play out that way. “I mean, I feel really lucky to have signed on to ‘Tomb Raider‘ and to have, you know, the opportunity to play a character over a certain number of episodes and I love TV. I love doing TV because you do get to develop and develop over potentially years and years, and so I feel really lucky to be able to have this opportunity, and let’s hope that it does go on for years and years,” Turner said.

Cunningham asked Turner about working with Waller-Bridge, who she described as “our modern-day Shakespeare.” Turner said, “I agree. I agree. I can’t believe I get to work with her, let alone sit in the same room as her. I’m like, ‘Oh,’ just by osmosis trying to soak up all her talent.”

Sophie Turner Reveals Challenges of Tomb Raider Training (And How It Compares to Game of Thrones)

When asked about her training for Tomb Raider and if she’s been learning how to jump over rocks and swing from vines, Turner said, “I mean, pretty much. We’ve been doing eight hours a day, five days a week since February last year of training, so it’s been a lot.

As for what surprised her most throughout that training process, Turner said, “I’ve learned I have a perpetual back problem, but I also realized that it’s much easier to kind of build muscle if you’ve ever worked out before in your life, which I never had, so it has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape. That’s what I’ve learned.”

Cunningham then asked Turner if she thinks people sometimes misremember her character from Game of Thrones and assume she was battling with heavy swords all the time. “Yeah. I mean, I also just kind of was the one that got beat up, not the one doing the beating,” Turner said. “So, it’s quite nice to learn how to throw a punch and not just take it.”

Tomb Raider currently has no release date.

