ABC Considering Uncancelling Lauren Cohan’s Whiskey Cavalier

Fans of ABC‘s new series Whiskey Cavalier were devastated just a couple of weeks ago when ABC announced that the show was being cancelled at the end of its first season. The campaign to save the show instantly started trending on Twitter, and it looks as though the outcry may have been heard. Just a day after the Whiskey Cavalier finale, a report is now suggesting that the Lauren Cohan and Scott Foley drama could be coming back for a second installment.

According to TVLine, ABC is considering reversing its decision to cancel Whiskey Cavalier, potentially giving the show a Season 2 next year in the midseason. This would be a huge turn of events for the folks working on the series, as well as its growing fan base.

It’s no secret that ABC likes the series, and truly wanted to keep it going. Network president Karey Burke explained earlier this month that the decision to cancel Whiskey Cavalier was tough, and it was the final decision that ABC made about the fall TV season. With slightly disappointing ratings and a fee to Warner Bros., it’s understandable that ABC decided to cut ties.

However, the fan response has been overwhelmingly positive since Whiskey Cavalier‘s cancellation. It’s clear that people were really fond of the show, and ABC has taken notice. It seems as though there was already hope in a reversal before the finale aired on Wednesday night, as executive producer Bill Lawrence teased on Twitter that good ratings might help the show stay alive.

“Tonight: great season finale of Whiskey Cavalier,” he wrote. “Maybe check it out? Make this a ‘season’ finale and not a series finale. Just an idea.”

TVLine’s report states that ABC and WB are actively talking about ways to bring the show back to the network, but that there is also a possibility that it could find a new home on a streaming service somewhere.

