Who Dies in Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4?

It’s the final season of Game of Thrones , and every fan knows that no one is safe, not even their favorite characters. After the surprising deaths of the Mormont clan, Melisandre, and Theon Greyjoy from last week’s episode “The Long Night,” some people might think that HBO will take it easy on them this week. Don’t count on it.

The preview for tonight’s episode makes it clear that the clash between Daenerys Targaryen and Cersei Lannister is inevitable. And with these two forces clashing, anyone’s head is on the table for some chopping. But who is the most likely to meet the axe in tonight’s episode?

Well, don’t forget this crucial detail from the Season 8 premiere episode: Bronn has a couple of contracts. Cersei, using her Grand Master Qyburn, hired Ser Bronn of the Blackwater to murder her two brothers with the same crossbow that was used to kill her father.

So Jaime Lannister and Tyrion Lannister are not safe. Sure, the two might have forged strong friendships with Bronn over the course of the series. Bronn aided Tyrion through his capture by Catelyn Stark and helped him get back to King’s Landing, where the Lannister appointed him the head of the City Watch AKA the Gold Cloaks.

He then was hired to re-train Jaime Lannister as a swordsman after his dominant hand was chopped off. Those two became great friends and fought alongside each other in battle in the latter seasons of Game of Thrones.

But despite these bonds, Bronn has always made it clear that his services belong to the highest bidder. And right now, that means he’s Cersei’s best friend considering she has deep pockets via the Iron Bank. So why wouldn’t he side with the reigning queen and do her bidding, considering all of the gold and titles and accolades that would go along with it? What’s to stop Bronn from killing Tyrion and Jaime?

Also, be on the lookout for Daenerys’ remaining dragons. If she gets cocky after winning The Long Night, she’ll likely let her guard down in her invasion of King’s Landing. But Qyburn’s trebuchets have proven capable in wounding a dragon. With Euron leading her forces, Drogon and Rhaegal need stay on their toes— errr, claws.

The final season of Game of Thrones continues this evening on HBO.

