Who Dies in the ‘Game of Thrones’ Premiere

The final season of Game of Thrones has finally premiered on HBO TV, kicking off what will become the biggest war in Westeros. Winter is coming, the Night King has destroyed the wall, but the North always remembers… especially when it comes to the dead.

When it comes to Game of Thrones, no one is safe. The series has seen many major characters being killed off in shocking fashion, from Ned Stark to Rob Stark to Catelyn Stark to, well… you get the picture. And with just six episodes left before the series ends, fans would be right to assume that someone would die in the Game of Thrones finale.

So, does anyone actually die in the eighth Season Premiere of Game of Thrones? The answer might shock you.

Sure, someone does die. Actually, a lot of people die. But unless you’re intimately attached to the northern castle Last Hearth and its young lord Ned Umber, you can breathe a sigh of relief.

None of the major players bite the dust in the premiere of Game of Thrones. Daenerys, Sansa, Arya, Jon, Brienne, and yes, even Cersei, are all safe from the cold embrace of the Many Faced God in this week’s episode.

Instead, only the denizens of Last Hearth and the remaining members of House Umber actually become fodder for the Night King, and even the young surviving Umber becomes a wight by the end of the episode.

Unfortunately, it looks as though Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, and Daenerys Targaryen sentence the young man to die. The episode begins with the trio of rulers demanding the young Lord Umber to go to his home, rally his people, and return to Winterfell where they will make their stand against the Night King, the White Walkers, and their army of undead.

The end of the episode reveals the survival of Tormund Giantsbane, Baric Dondarrion, and Edd Tollett, who rally their forces and head to Last Hearth. While there, they discover the entire population slaughtered and a spiral of limbs in the shape that the White Walkers (and the Children of the Forest) love so much.

Umber rises from the dead and attacks them, only to be killed one last time.

So if you’re worried about your problematic favs meeting an untimely end, don’t be. Winter has come, but the Game of Thrones continues for another week.

