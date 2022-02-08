Who’s the Boss? Star Weighs in on Their Sequel Series Involvement

Back in 2020, news of a Who’s the Boss? revival series moving forward began to emerge, with original stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano both expressing excitement about returning for the opportunity. Few official updates about the project have emerged in the years since those initial announcements, leading fans to wonder if other original stars might be returning, with Judith Light recently noting that she has no updates either on that project or on whether she would be involved with it. As fans wait for updates on such an opportunity, fans can see Light in the new STARZ series Shining Vale, which premieres on March 7th.

“I don’t have any information, so I can’t even really give you a substantive answer on that,” Light confirmed with ComicBook.com when if she would be involved in the new project. “I’m in more of the space and time now where I allow things to evolve and I just did a movie down in Savannah, Georgia and I just did another series as well, so I’m not sure what’s gonna unfold and how it’s gonna be. But I just leave it up to whatever gods there be.”

When the sequel series was announced, it was described as taking place “30 years after the events of the original series, centered around former major-league baseball player/retired housekeeper Tony Micelli and his relationship with his daughter Samantha Micelli. She is now a single mother, living in the house the original series was set in.”

In this regard, it’s possible that Light’s Angela won’t factor much into the plot, with fans also wondering if star Danny Pintauro would reprise his role of Jonathan. Sadly, Mona actor Katherine Helmond passed away in 2019.

Luckily, the wait to see Light in a series won’t be too long, with Shining Vale premiering in just a few weeks.

Shining Vale is a horror-comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat, who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed — turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same. Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Courteney Cox) is a former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn). Fast forward 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband (Greg Kinnear), and her teenage kids are at that stage where they want you dead. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: she had a torrid affair with the hot, young handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, she and Terry cash in all their savings and move the family from the “crazy” of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs that has a storied past of its own. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.

Cox plays the lead role of Patricia “Pat” Phelps, with Kinnear playing her ever-optimistic husband, Terry Phelps, whose patience and self-control will be tested like never before. Mira Sorvino plays Rosemary, who is either Pat’s alter ego, a split personality, her id, her muse, or a demon trying to possess her. Merrin Dungey plays Kam, Pat’s oldest friend and book editor. Gus Birney and Dylan Gage also star as Pat and Terry’s teenage kids, Gaynor and Jake.

Stay tuned for details on the Who’s the Boss? sequel series. Shining Vale premieres on STARZ on March 7th.

