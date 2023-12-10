Who's The Boss Executive Producer Offers Update on Series Revival

It's been three years since news of a Who's The Boss sequel series starring Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano was announced to be in development, but now we're finally getting a new update on the project. Executive producer Mike Royce recently told The Hollywood Reporter (via TVLine) that at this point, it's just a waiting game to see what Freevee is going to decide about the series — and it's one that's been ongoing for a while.

"I have heard that we're gonna hear," Royce said. "That's been the case for a while."

He added, "I'm assuming after the new year, at this point, we'll learn the fate of [the revival]. Everything is handed in, so we're just awaiting a decision."

Last November, Milano confirmed that a script had been submitted to Freevee, which picked up the series in June 2022. At the time, Milano felt like they were "very close" on a decision about the project.

"Okay, I'm dropping this news here first," Milano said at the time. "We actually submitted a script last week to Freevee, which is the network that picked up, and we're waiting to hear if we're greenlit to go to series. So, we are very close."

What Is The Who's The Boss Revival About?

As was previously reported, the series will follow a similar structure to the original series that ran for 196 episodes across eight seasons between 1984 and 1992 on ABC, the new Who's The Boss? will focus on the hilarious household dynamic between father and daughter.

Per the synopsis: "Set 30 years after the events of the original series, the sequel will focus on former Major League Baseball player/retired housekeeper Tony Micelli and his relationship with his daughter Samantha. She is now a single mother, living in the family house. The new comedy will explore generational differences, as well as opposing worldviews and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2022."

Royce, who created Netflix's One Day at a Time reboot, is writing and executive producing the Who's The Boss? sequel with co-executive producer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, People of Earth). Royce is a two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of Everybody Loves Raymond whose credits include the dramedy Men of a Certain Age and episodes of Spin City, The Carmichael Show, and United We Fall.

Will Judith Light Appear in the Who's The Boss Sequel?

While both Milano and Danza have been confirmed to be involved with the sequel, it's unclear if Judith Light, who also starred in the original series, will be involved. Back in 2022, Light told ComicBook.com that she didn't have any information on the project and that she was just going to see how things worked out.

"I don't have any information, so I can't even really give you a substantive answer on that," Light confirmed with ComicBook.com when asked if she would be involved in the new project. "I'm in more of the space and time now where I allow things to evolve and I just did a movie down in Savannah, Georgia and I just did another series as well, so I'm not sure what's gonna unfold and how it's gonna be. But I just leave it up to whatever gods there be."

Are you looking forward to the Who's The Boss Sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.