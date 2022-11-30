Alyssa Milano Updates Who's the Boss Revival With Tony Danza

A brand new life for Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza's Who's The Boss? revival is just around the bend. In June, Amazon's FreeVee streaming service picked up the sequel series about retired baseball player Tony Micelli (Danza) and daughter Samantha (Milano) 30 years after their ABC sitcom ended on ABC. During a recent appearance on The View, Milano revealed the sequel in the works at Sony Pictures Television since 2020 has submitted a script and is awaiting a greenlight from FreeVee, Amazon's ad-supported VOD service previously known as IMDb TV.

"Okay, I'm dropping this news here first," Milano said on The View. "We actually submitted a script last week to FreeVee, which is the network that picked up, and we're waiting to hear if we're greenlit to go to series. So, we are very close."



Milano added, "I'm very excited about the potential for the sequel. I'll keep you posted."

Like the original series that ran for 196 episodes across eight seasons between 1984 and 1992 on ABC, the new Who's The Boss? will focus on the hilarious household dynamic between father and daughter.

Per the synopsis: "Set 30 years after the events of the original series, the sequel will focus on former Major League Baseball player/retired housekeeper Tony Micelli and his relationship with his daughter Samantha. She is now a single mother, living in the family house. The new comedy will explore generational differences, as well as opposing worldviews and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2022."

"We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today," the actress tweeted in 2020. "Can't wait to share their stories with you. So happy."

Mike Royce, creator of Netflix's One Day at a Time re-imagining, will write and executive produce the Who's The Boss? sequel series with co-executive producer Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, People of Earth). Royce is a two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of Everybody Loves Raymond whose credits include the dramedy Men of a Certain Age and episodes of Spin City, The Carmichael Show, and United We Fall.