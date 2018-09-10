Kit Harington Reveals Why He Still Has His ‘Game of Thrones’ Look

Kit Harington’s Game of Thrones contract has an infamous stipulation that the actor cannot cut his hair or shave his beard until the HBO series is over. Now that filming is complete, why does Harington still look like Jon Snow?

Harington offered an explanation to Entertainment Weekly.

“We just finished filming. You can’t tell because I look exactly the same,” Harington said. “They own me; they’ve just kept me like this.”

Harington went on to clarify that Game of Thrones has only just completed filming and he’s maintaining his look in case he’s needed for reshoots, though he also admitted, “When I shave, I look like a tired child.”

Iron Fist star and former Game of Thrones actor Finn Jones recently offered his theory on how Game of Thrones will end.

“I basically don’t think there’ll be a throne anymore, and I don’t think there’ll be like a centralized seat of power, and I think power will be given back to the individual kingdoms, so more like a democratic rule,” Jones says.

“I think that is probably a bit too utopian for Game of Thrones and what eventually will happen is everyone will die,” he says.

Whether everyone will die is impossible to know, but at least one Game of Thrones actor just pleasantly surprised to have made it to the end.

“It was a surprise,” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister, said in an interview. “God, every time we got a new script I thought, ‘OK, this is probably going to be the one.’ But no. The Lannister kids made it to the end.”

Coster-Waldau has dropped some tantalizing teases about the final season of the HBO series.

“I wrote the writers when I finished reading and just said, ‘I don’t think you could’ve done a better job at finishing this story.’ To me, it was very satisfying but also very surprising and all the things that I was hoping for,” Coster-Waldau said. “It still made sense. It wasn’t like one of those where the killer is suddenly revealed in the last act and you go, ‘Oh! I didn’t see that coming.’ Here, they’ve done a really, really good job.”

Game of Thrones fans will likely have to wait until at least the summer of 2019 before they’ll see the end of the series. That won’t be the end of their time in Westeros though. HBO is already making plans to start filming a prequel series set during the world’s Age of Heroes early next year.

