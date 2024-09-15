Why The Penguin Deserves His Own TV Series

The Batman established a brand new world for The Dark Knight, full of scheming and immensely compelling characters trying to push their individual agendas in Gotham. One prime example is Colin Farrel's Penguin, who was a scene stealer throughout The Batman, and is now leading up his very own show on HBO. Some critiques of the the series in early reviews have been in regards to the point of a Penguin series, or even any series about a Batman character without Batman in it. There are plenty of reasons why that shouldn't be a factor, and we're here to break down several of the reasons why The Penguin is more than deserving of his own series.

An Icon for a Reason

(Photo: DC Studios)

Batman has one of the most iconic Rogues Galleries in all of comics, and while The Joker might get the attention more often, there's a reason The Penguin has endured all these years. You have to consider that among heavyweights like Joker, Catwoman, Two-Face, Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Killer Croc, the Court of Owls, Clayface, and more, Penguin has continued to hold a place of importance in the goings-on in Gotham, and as such he is more than worthy of getting the solo spotlight as fans get to see just how he maintains that hold in an overly competitive underworld scene.

Time to Appreciate the Evolution

(Photo: HBO)

While some characters are perfectly suited for the typical 2-hour timeframe of a feature film, other characters tend to benefit more from some additional room to breathe. Penguin is one such character, especially if his dealings and eventual ascension within the criminal underworld are the main focus.



Oz is a wonderfully compelling supporting character in Bruce's world, but he's just as compelling on his own. To get that richness, however, you need to see how one decision flows into the next and the ripples those decisions then create, all while Penguin adapts on the fly, at times completely fumbling but somehow using that to his advantage. You won't necessarily appreciate that without extensive time with the character, and a long-form series allows that to play out over time.



Case in point, Tom King and Rafael de Latorre's recent The Penguin series. Over the course of 12 issues, fans see Oswald mount a return to his position of power in Gotham's underworld as he navigates rival organizations, family complications, and a rather complex relationship with Batman that could turn sour at any minute. While Batman plays a role, much of the focus is squarely on Penguin and how his unpredictable and violent nature leads him to unexpected and advantageous places, and his consistent penchant for finding the most beneficial way forward despite the chaos. The same is expected of his television foray, and without Batman in the mix, fans can learn even more.

Truly Transformative Performance

Before we move any further, this entire breakdown could really just be 'because Colin Farrel's Penguin absolutely rules', and I don't think you'd be able to make a real case against it. Farrel is completely transformed into The Penguin in The Batman, so much so that some fans didn't even realize it was him playing the character. While a huge part of that is the excellent prosthetics and makeup, another major element is Farrel's dedication to becoming the character as opposed to just playing the character.



So many small touches throughout the series add up to deliver a major impact, and soon you find yourself completely immersed by this oddly charming villain and every domino he sets up along the way. Colin Farrel simply is Penguin at this point, and any chance to see more of that performance is a worthwhile venture.

A Perfect Prologue

(Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures)

With the series taking place one week after the events of The Batman, fans can quickly invest in not just the state of Gotham but also how the ensuing chaos sets the stage for Oz's ascension up the ranks. Many of the important figures in Gotham's world of organized crime are major players in the series, and as Penguin attempts to carve out his own lane and survive in an ocean full of bloodthirsty sharks, fans will see how all of these figures move across the board.



While that makes for a thrilling and high-stakes series unto itself, it also provides the perfect prologue for The Batman II, setting up the major players ahead of the film so fans can hit the ground running without a ton of exposition or setting up of the world. That can only be a good thing, and without the need to devote so much time to setting the various pieces in place, The Batman has the potential to be an even stronger film.



So what do you think of our reasoning, and do you think The Penguin should have his own series? Would you want to see another Batman villain get the same treatment?