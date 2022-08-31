William Reynolds, Star of The F.B.I., Dies at 90

William Reynolds, an actor best known for appearing on The F.B.I. for six seasons, has passed away at the age of 90. According to Deadline, Reynolds died from non-COVID-19 complicated pneumonia. Though a regularly working actor throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Reynolds would give up the occupation entirely after finishing his work on The F.B.I., which he starred in from 1966 to 1974. He was previously married to actress Molly Sinclair until her death in 1992, the pair had two children, Carrie Reynolds Jones and Eric Reynolds. Our thoughts are with his surviving family during this difficult time.

Reynolds time on The F.B.I. mostly saw him starring as Special Agent Tom Colby, a role he would play for over 150 episodes across its nine seasons. The series itself was notable for its frequent guest stars, including actors that would become household names, many of whom would share the screen with Reynolds including Russell Johnson, Martin Sheen, Burt Reynolds, Robert Duvall, Billy Dee Williams, Diane Keaton, and Jessica Walter. Prior to starring as Colby however, Reynolds actually made two appearances on the series as a guest star, appearing as two other characters in earlier episodes. His first episode even saw him guest star alongside Ed Asner and Kurt Russell.

Born in Los Angeles, Reynolds first credit is the Paramount movie Dear Brat in 1951. His other feature film credits included Carrie (1952) opposite Laurence Olivier, The Son of Ali Baba opposite Tony Curtis, and All That Heaven Allows opposite Rock Hudson. He also notably appeared in several early Universal Studios horror movies including The Cult of the Cobra and The Thing That Couldn't Die.

Reynolds' television credits included other shows beyond The F.B.I. with the actor also appearing in Dragnet 1967, The Islanders, The Gallant Men, Maverick, and The Twilight Zone.

(Cover Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)