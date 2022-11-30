Willow Is Now Streaming on Disney+
The long wait for the return of Willow is over, as the franchise is back on Disney+ with a new series. Today marks the premiere date of Willow on Disney+, and to celebrate the first two episodes are now available on launch day to stream. Warwick Davis returns as the sorcerer Willow Ufgood, and he's joined by a new band of heroes who are out to protect Andowyne from a growing threat. The latest Lucasfilm project debuts just as the Star Wars series Andor is finishing up its first season, with a second season already greenlit. Fans have already hopped on social media to share their instant reactions to Willow's premiere.
ComicBook.com's Joe Schmidt reviewed Willow, giving it 3 out of 5 stars: "That said, Willow has its disappointments, though it is nice to see Disney+ put an effort into high-concept fantasy beyond the realm of Star Wars and Marvel. The pilot is very clunky and it's not clear if it's the victim of bad editing, or a troubled production (during which multiple directors joined and exited the project), or VFX issues, though it is likely a combination of all three. The characters and the acting are all on point, but there are some moments where the quick pace is disjointed by cuts that don't feel natural or fluid."
Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan also spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about the fantasy projects that helped influence this new version of Willow.
"Well, when you asked that question, the first thing that pops into my head is The Neverending Story, because visually it was so inspiring," Kasdan explained. "It's funny, I was revisiting it not long ago, and I am still sort of baffled by how it was even achieved. The environments all feel totally real, the spaces are huge and just expansive. In a way that, like Willow a little bit, has a slightly scary quality because the world of it was so big. You kind of didn't understand, like, 'Well, how is this... Did they go film on location in another universe or fantasy place?' You know? Particularly those ariel shots of Atreyu sort of racing across these planes. I was always a little freaked out by that."
Kasdan continued, "But the other thing we talked about a ton while making the show was The Nothing, and the sort of cloud-tank technology that was used to create this sort of amorphous, monstrous eating entity that was coming to destroy the world. So that was very central to what we did, and at the end of the first episode when Warick sort of says, 'You're the only thing in the world that can stop this force that's coming to destroy us all,' I always think of The Nothing. And that's really at the core of it. But all those movies that really used a certain amount of reality and grit. Ladyhawke comes to mind ... Legend comes to mind, because of how scary Tim Curry was and how sexy Mia Sara was. There was just elements of all those movies that really spoke to me. James Earl Jones' performance in Conan the Barbian is terrifying. And this imagery of snakes and occult, sort of believers, was always right at the core of what we're doing. So, I guess the best answer to your questions is, we stole from everything."
Willow is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes will debut every Wednesday.
I Hope It's Good!
prevnext
Today’s the day! @WillowOfficial launches. #Willow I hope it’s good! pic.twitter.com/CYJ9FjrDil— Salt City Swagger (@SaltCitySwagger) November 30, 2022
Willow Day Is Here
prevnext
#Willow day!
First up the movie
I'm soe excited this was one my favorites growing up
They used to play it in elementary school on rain days— Dopamine (@Nudibelle) November 30, 2022
Did Not Disappoint
prevnext
Just watched the first 2 episodes of #Willow . As a huge fan of the movies was excited for the show. Absolutely did not disappoint! Looking forward to seeing where it goes.— Scott Poole (@scottie_poole) November 30, 2022
Let's Ship Elora and Grayson
prevnext
I know it's early in the season, but I'm shipping Elora and Grayson. #Willow— Molly Zenk (@MollyZenkWrites) November 30, 2022
Some Willow to Start Your Day
prevnext
46 trips around the sun.
And of course, the first thing I did today was watch #Willow— K.A. Stewart (@tasmin21) November 30, 2022
Excitement Levels Rising
prevnext
First two episodes of #Willow are pretty fun! Some good action and it’s a nice blend of interesting new characters and legacy ones. Excited to see where this goes pic.twitter.com/ssNZOCGCNV— Cooper Hood (@MovieCooper) November 30, 2022
So Far So Good
prevnext
Okay I just watched the first episode of #Willow . I’m liking it so far and feel that it does a good job at expanding the world. So far the standout is Ruby Cruz and the beautiful scenery of this series. And yes I did get teary eyed seeing my favorite Nelwyn make his return. pic.twitter.com/FIYNRW8g5x— Kyle Arking (@ArkingKyle) November 30, 2022
It Has Potential
prevnext
I was excited for #Willow. The film was one of my all time favorites growing up. While being Disneyfied it has potential. Some moments that fans of original will love. I have to see more to fully judge. I’m worried for Indy. Like Star Wars, George Lucas’s absence is felt.— Frederick Lopez (@MANof5T33L) November 30, 2022
No Willow Slander Tolerated
prevnext
I will not be tolerating #Willow slander on the TL. Questioning the whereabouts of Madmartigan is permitted.— Scott Cameron (@twitscotty) November 30, 2022
An 80s Baby Is Happy
prev
the fact that the willow movie is the prologue for the #Willow series just makes this 80s baby so happy.— Kia Clay (@clarity4kia) November 30, 2022