Disney+'s Willow Casts Amer Chadha-Patel

Disney+ is set to bring a number of major sequels and spinoffs to life, including a long-awaited follow-up to Willow. The sequel series, which has been in the works for quite some time before being confirmed last year, has already recruited a number of significant cast members and creators into its orbit. According to a new report, Doom: Annihilation and Army of One alum Amer Chadha-Patel is just the latest to join the series, reportedly being cast in the male lead role. The actor will reportedly be playing Boorman, a thief and liar who joins the quest in exchange for getting out of prison.

Willow takes place years after the events of the 1988 fantasy film, introducing all-new characters to the enchanted realm of fairy queens and two-headed Eborsisk monsters, and welcomes back its hero Willow Ufgood (Davis). The project is also set to star The Serpent's Ellie Bamber as Dove, Mare of Easttown's Ruby Cruz as Kit, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Erin Kellyman as Jade.

Jonathan Entwistle, best known for directing Netflix's The End of the F***ing World and I Am Not Okay With This, has signed on to direct the pilot and serve as an executive producer, after original director Jon M. Chu departed the project due to a scheduling conflict.

“With its epic world of swords, sorcery and adventure, Willow captivated and influenced so many,” Entwistle previously said in a statement. “I’m excited to be going on this journey and working with Jon and Wendy to create something that is both deeply rooted in that original film and also a fresh, funny and charming addition to the beloved story. To be able to play within the world so painstakingly crafted by Ron back in '88 is a dream come true for me."

h/t: Deadline