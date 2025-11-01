Witcher Fans Hit Back At Surprising Netflix Change Made Without Warning, “Cowards”

Netflix frequently finds itself at the center of controversies. The most common reason that people throw stones at the streamer is that it cancels its fair share of shows. Any series that lands on Netflix has a chance to build a passionate fanbase willing to start petitions and create hashtags to get a conclusion to their favorite story when it gets the axe prematurely. However, Netflix can also go to war with the creatives that work behind the scenes. It feels like every few months, another filmmaker comes out against the platform because it doesn’t embrace theatrical releases, wanting to keep its projects in-house to grow its subscriber base.

The latest dispute Netflix finds itself part of doesn’t involve cancellations or movie theaters. The fourth season of The Witcher is finally available to stream, but things are a bit different than the last time Geralt of Rivia and his friends appeared on screen. Of course, Liam Hemsworth has taken over the lead role from Henry Cavill, a tough pill to swallow for many. But Netflix continues to poke the bear, making a surprising change that’s pushing more than a few fans over the edge.

The Witcher Isn’t the Only Place that Liam Hemsworth Has Replaced Henry Cavill

Cavill shocked the world when he announced in 2022 that the third season of The Witcher would be his last. The actor had continuously sung the praises of Andrzej Sapkowski’s world and appeared ready to stick around for the long haul. The sudden change prompted the Internet to speculate that creative differences were the root cause of the split, but that was never confirmed. Cavill continued to promote the show until it was time to hand over his blade to Hemsworth, whom he revealed he had full support for.

Fast forward to 2025, and Hemsworth’s first outing as Geralt is getting mixed reviews. That’s not exactly new territory for The Witcher, which has been struggling to find its footing since the first season. Some fans just aren’t ready for this new era, whether it’s good or bad, and want to hang onto the past for as long as they can. Unfortunately, that’s becoming increasingly difficult because the Netflix profile icon that once featured Cavill’s face is now gone, replaced by one featuring Hemsworth’s take on the titular character.

The Witcher Fans Are Telling Netflix How They Really Feel

While it’s not uncommon for Netflix to update the profile icons on its platform, the situation surrounding The Witcher isn’t typical. People are choosing sides, and in one fan’s case, they have a real attachment to the small Cavill image. Posting on Reddit, user b3ndgn revealed the Cavill icon that they had used for years was gone, expressing disappointment with Netflix’s decision to seemingly sweep his tenure on the platform under the rug.

Most of the comments under the post expressed similar feelings, with some going as far as to attack Netflix directly, calling the people calling the shots “Cowards.” Name-calling probably won’t get Cavill’s face back on the streamer, but fans will use whatever avenues they can to discuss their concerns. And the hate train probably isn’t going to slow down any time soon because The Witcher is already confirmed for a fifth season that will see Hemsworth reprise his role.

The Witcher Season 4 is streaming on Netflix.

