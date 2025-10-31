7 Best New Shows To Binge Right Now (October 2025)

As the days get shorter and the weather begins to cool, there’s never been a better time to settle onto the couch and dive headfirst into an exciting new series. October brings a slate of highly anticipated releases across all your favorite platforms, offering everything from chilling prequels to political thrillers and heartwarming comedies. Whether you’re in the mood for a sweeping fantasy epic, a dark and twisty limited series based on a true story, or a return to a beloved fictional world, the streaming universe has delivered.

These are some of the most buzzworthy and bingeable shows that just dropped, making sure your queue is fully stocked for a month of fantastic viewing. It is time to grab your snacks, clear your schedule, and dive in!

7) The Last Frontier (Apple TV+)

This tense new thriller is set against the unforgiving and beautiful backdrop of the Alaskan wilderness and gives viewers a fresh take on the classic manhunt genre. U.S. Marshal Frank Remnick is tasked with tracking down a group of highly dangerous fugitives after their transport plane mysteriously crashes deep in his remote jurisdiction. The stunning natural scenery is somewhat claustrophobic, especially in comparison to the high-stakes action.

The initial investigation quickly reveals that the crash was no accident, plunging Remnick into a much larger conspiracy. He must navigate not only the elements and the escaped convicts but also an unfolding mystery involving powerful, unknown forces. With impressive acting and a thrilling, unpredictable plot, the series is a perfect watch for anyone who loves an adrenaline-fueled story of survival and intrigue.

6)Nobody Wants This— Season 2 (Netflix)

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody return as the unlikely couple—a happily agnostic podcaster and a committed Rabbi—as they navigate the next, more serious stage of their complicated romance. After the whirlwind of when they first met, this season tackles the challenging realities of building a future together, blending laugh-out-loud comedy with genuinely sweet moments.

The series continues its sharp and witty take on cultural differences and family expectations, welcoming new guest stars like Leighton Meester, who adds another layer of comedy. It remains a refreshing romantic comedy that respects its characters and their distinct worlds, making it a perfect, feel-good marathon to settle into for the month.

5) Loot— Season 3 (Apple TV+)

Molly Wells, played by the incomparable Maya Rudolph, is back for another season as the billionaire ex-wife determined to give away her massive fortune through her philanthropic foundation. The new episodes pick up with Molly taking a more hands-on approach to her charity work, which naturally leads to more hilarious clashes with her dedicated, but sometimes exhausted, staff.

This workplace comedy shines in its ensemble dynamic, with the supporting cast frequently stealing scenes as they try to manage Molly’s outrageous ideas and well-meaning but chaotic impulses. The third season maintains the show’s signature tone: a perfect balance of satire on extreme wealth and genuinely funny, character-driven humor with a warm heart.

4) IT: Welcome to Derry (HBO)

Fans of Stephen King’s terrifying universe can now journey back to the eerie town of Derry, Maine, in this highly anticipated prequel to the film series. Set decades before the events of IT, the story explores the town’s long, grim history and the terror that haunts its residents. The eight-episode series sets a dark and spooky tone right from the start.

Bill Skarsgård reprises his unsettling role as Pennywise, the shapeshifting “clown,” ensuring the prequel connects directly to the modern movie lore. Beyond the jump scares and unsettling horror, the show explores the psychological trauma and failure that allows the town’s evil to persist.

3) The Diplomat— Season 3 (Netflix)

The high-stakes political thriller returns, with U.S. Ambassador to the UK Kate Wyler still navigating a complex international crisis while simultaneously managing her complicated marriage to fellow diplomat Hal. Now, with a new administration taking power in Washington, the political machine becomes even more dangerous and personal for the couple.

The third season escalates the international tensions and the thrilling spy elements that viewers loved in the first two seasons, adding new layers of intrigue within the White House itself. Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell continue to deliver standout performances, making their fraught, love-hate partnership one of the best dynamics on television right now.

2) Monster: The Ed Gein Story (Netflix)

This limited series marks the latest installment in Ryan Murphy’s true-crime anthology, this time focusing on the notorious killer and grave robber whose gruesome actions inspired countless horror films. Charlie Hunnam takes on the chilling lead role of Ed Gein, exploring the psychological decay and isolation that led to some of the most horrific crimes in American history.

The series is a deeply disturbing but impeccably produced look at a dark chapter of true crime, handling the sensitive, graphic subject matter with a focused, dramatic lens. It gives a grim, deep dive into the real-life origins of the prolific serial killer, solidifying its place as this season’s must-see true crime/horror drama.

1) The Witcher— Season 4 (Netflix)

The epic fantasy saga is back for a fourth season, and the massive recasting of the main character, Geralt of Rivia, from Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth, has been at the center of attention since it was announced. The new season sees Geralt embarking on a new path, assembling a fresh group of allies to find and protect Ciri as the political and magical factions of the Continent continue to close in on her.

Despite the flurry surrounding Liam Hemsworth’s casting, the series plunges straight back into the action as if nothing changed, delivering the sprawling battle sequences, sorcery, and signature dark-fantasy tone that has made it a fan favorite. This latest installment promises to be a spectacular, action-packed continuation of Geralt’s quest, perfect for a full weekend of magical adventure.

