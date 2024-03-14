X-Men '97: The Sentinels Return in New Clip for Disney+ Revival

X-Men '97 is debuting on Disney+ next week, and the first reactions to the highly-anticipated new show are nothing but positive. The show is expected to pick up where X-Men: The Animated Series left off when it came to an end after five seasons in 1997. Marvel Studios had been busy promoting the Disney+ series and shared a new teaser showcasing the characters earlier today. Now, they have taken to Twitter to share a new clip featuring one of the X-Men's oldest foes: Sentinels.

"Sentinels incoming. 🤖 Watch this new clip from Marvel Animation's #XMen97, an all-new series, streaming March 20 on @DisneyPlus," Marvel Entertainment shared on the social media site. You can check out the clip in the post below:

Sentinels incoming. 🤖



Watch this new clip from Marvel Animation's #XMen97, an all-new series, streaming March 20 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/3AeWdIU1xa — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 14, 2024

What Is X-Men '97 About?

You can read Marvel Studios's official synopsis for the animated series here: "X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and DeMayo."

"This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios," Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, said when announcing X-Men '97. "What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the '90s."

"As an animated show, the original X-Men was the forerunner to some amazing action series. Everyone that is making X-Men '97, top-down, is a fan," added Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, VP of Animation at Marvel Studios. "On this project, instinctually, we knew exactly what this is. To bring this series forward and pick up that baton, and not just keep running at the same pace, but to really elevate. That's the responsibility."

X-Men '97 debuts on March 20th.