Hulu has cancelled Woke after two seasons (via Deadline). The live action animated comedy inspired by the life of award-winning artist Keith Knight first debuted in September 2020 and followed Keef, a Black cartoonist who is on the verge of mainstream success when, after he's racially profiled by the police, he finds himself not only more aware of racial inequality and injustice but able to see and hear inanimate objects. It forces Keef to have to navigate not only the new voices, but the issues and ideas he is confronted with alongside his life and career.

The series starred Lamorne Morris, Blake Anderson, T. Murph, Sasheer Zamata and JB Smoove. The series was developed by Knight and Marshall Todd who also served as executive producers along with Anthony King, Maurice "Mo" Marable, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck, and Eric Christian Olsen. The series released its final episodes earlier this year.

Woke is just the latest series to be cancelled in recent week across various streaming platforms and other networks. Earlier this month, HBO Max cancelled Cristin Milloti's Made For Love after two seasons as well as sci-fi series Raised by Wolves after two seasons as well. That series, which was produced by Ridley Scott, followed two androids who are tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet, a task that is made even more dangerous by the arrival of a deeply devout religious order of surviving humans.

Netflix also has cancelled some fan-favorite series in recent weeks, including the critically acclaimed The Midnight Gospel. Series creator Duncan Trussell earlier this month that the series would not be coming back for a second season on the streamer and while fans had hoped the series could find a home elsewhere, Trussell clarified that Netflix owns the rights so there will be no moving forward. On TNT, Snowpiercer was not renewed as well, which means that the fourth season — which is currently in production — will be that series last as well. Season 4 of Snowpiercer does not yet have a release date.

As for Woke, the complete series is now streaming on Hulu.

