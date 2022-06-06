✖

Netflix has canceled one of its original series after just one season – and it's a show that was both a fan favorite and critically acclaimed. Midnight Gospel Season 2 will NOT be happening, as was revealed to fans by series creator Duncan Trussell. In a Twitter post, Trussell wrote, "The Midnight Gospel was canceled by Netflix... In my mind there's one more season but the sentient glass 'deciding' cube they keep in their catacombs vibrated 'No more.' And it's hard to argue with a cube."

One Midnight Gospel fan asked the big question: "That sux in the worst way! Is it possible to move to another streaming service or should a campaign for more episodes begin?"

Before anyone can come up with any hashtags or main-in campaigns to save Midnight Gospel, Trussell shuts any hope of a revival down: "They [Netflix] own the rights so it's 💀".

The Midnight Gospel followed "Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator, leaves the comfort of his home to interview beings living in dying worlds." That heady premise really boiled down to being a trippy animated series that took content and interviews from Trussell's popular podcast The Ducan Trussell Family Hour and adapted it into visual form meant for stoners. Netflix even launched The Midnight Gospel Season 1 on 4/20 of 2020, in attempt to really push into that stoner demographic. Clearly, the marketing plan and angle on the show didn't work – or at the very least, producing the animated series is not cost-effective.

Netflix has admittedly been on something of a warpath lately. Headlines have been consistently claiming the streaming service has been losing big money; there has been failed attempt to crackdown on things like password sharing as a source of revenue loss; and Netflix (finally) is changing its policy of throwing crazy amounts of money around to produce any and all kind of content. Projects like The Midnight Gospel are easy targets in that kind of 'kill to eat' environment, and for Netflix fans it's already shaping up to be something of a cruel summer (year?) for these sorts of cancellations.

You can still stream The Midnight Gospel Season 1 on Netflix.