ComicBook Nation: Best Summer Movies 2023 & Twisted Metal Spoilers Discussion

This episode of the ComicBook podcast breaks down the best summer movies, the new horror film 'Last Voyage of the Demeter' and the Twisted Metal TV series.

The ComicBook Nation Crew breaks down the confusion surrounding Gal Gadot, DC Studios, and Wonder Woman 3 and picks our favorite summer movies of 2023. Then we give our spoiler-filled breakdown of Peacock's Twisted Metal season 1 and review the new Dracula movie The Last Voyage of the Demeter. We also give a full rundown on Gen Con and impressions of Disney Lorcana, and then dive into this week's biggest comics!

The Last Voyage of the Demeter Review

(Photo: Universal Pictures)

In his review of The Last Voyage of the Demeter, ComicBook critic Patrick Cavanaugh writes:

In a cinematic landscape that is dominated by shared universes and crossovers and team-ups and an endless horizon full of follow-ups, The Last Voyage of the Demeter has all the makings of bucking those trends to deliver an unrelenting, contained nightmare. Øvredal does offer multiple glimpses of frightening sequences that embrace the spirit of classic Universal Monster movies or Hammer Films, yet also proves it's possible to have too much of a good thing. The Last Voyage of the Demeter has a number of elements that work in its favor, but these piecemeal ingredients never quite coagulate to reach the premise's full potential. Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

Twisted Metal Review

In ComicBook's review of the Twisted Metal TV series, critic Cade Onder writes:

Twisted Metal is a very charming show that manages to accomplish a lot in its ten 30-minute episodes. There are tons of well-earned laughs, a diverse cast of eccentric characters with fleshed out and unique backstories, and a surprising amount of world-building. It's almost shocking that the show isn't longer, given everything it does and how well it pulls it all off. While there are some areas that suffer, such as the vehicular action scenes, everything else comes together in such a satisfying way that it makes Twisted Metal another very successful gaming adaptation.

Rating: 4 out of 5

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

(Photo: Producer Pete)





After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!