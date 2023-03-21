The Walking Dead spin-offs are coming to WonderCon 2023. The annual Anaheim, California, convention presented by Comic-Con International is where fans will be the first to learn the latest news from the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead and the premiere season of The Walking Dead: Dead City, which will air on AMC and AMC+ this summer. Cast and crew from both series will be on hand to preview the upcoming episodes and answer fan questions ahead of Fear the Walking Dead: The Final Season – Part 1 (May 14th) and TWD: Dead City season 1 (TBA June 2023).

Below, read on for everything you need to know about the Walking Dead Universe panels at WonderCon 2023 Anaheim.

WonderCon 2023: The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1



Panelists: Cast members Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee) and Gaius Charles (Perlie Armstrong) join showrunner and series creator Eli Jorné to discuss the new Walking Dead spin-off that also stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan.

Panel Date and Time: Saturday, March 25th, 1:30pm – 2:30pm PDT

Panel Description: "AMC Networks presents the upcoming spinoff in The Walking Dead Universe, The Walking Dead: Dead City. The cast and executive producers discuss the new series, debuting on AMC and AMC+ this June. Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) travel into a postapocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

"The series also stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek, Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, and Mahina Napoleon, with Scott Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, Cohan, Morgan, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers."

WonderCon 2023: Fear the Walking Dead Season 8



Panelists: Cast members Kim Dickens (Madison Clark), Jenna Elfman (June Dorie), Karen David (Grace Mukherjee), and co-showrunner and executive producer Ian Goldberg will be on hand to discuss Fear the Walking Dead's eighth and final season.



Panel Date and Time: Saturday, March 25th, 2:30pm – 3:30pm PDT



Panel Description: "AMC Networks presents the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead. The cast and executive producers discuss what fans can expect from the new season, premiering Sunday, May 14th on AMC and AMC+. In Fear the Walking Dead, Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place: Morgan's daughter, Mo.

"Fear the Walking Dead stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades. It is executive produced by Scott Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, Michael Satrazemis, and David Alpert, and is produced by AMC Studios."

When Is WonderCon 2023?



WonderCon 2023 takes place March 24th-26th at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage.