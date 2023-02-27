Negan is wanted dead or alive — or undead — in a new teaser for The Walking Dead: Dead City. Marshal Perlie Armstrong (Gaius Charles) is on the hunt for a fugitive Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), as evidenced by the wanted poster depicting his likeness, but Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has cause to keep her enemy-turned-ally alive when her son, Hershel, goes missing. "He has my son," Maggie tells Negan of The Croat (Željko Ivanek), a notorious New York City killer. "You're the key to getting him back." Get a new look at TWD: Dead City in the teaser video above.

AMC describes the series: "Years have passed since we last saw Maggie and Negan, and they must now form a tenuous alliance in order to accomplish a dangerous mission. Maggie and Negan journey to the island of Manhattan, which, having been isolated since the beginning of the walker apocalypse, has developed its own unique threats. While in the city, Maggie and Negan encounter native New Yorkers, evade a marshal with a troubled past, and hunt down a notorious killer. But as the pair moves deeper into the gritty depths of the walker-infested city, it becomes apparent that the traumas of their tumultuous past may prove just as great a threat as the dangers of the present."

The new Walking Dead spin-off premieres on AMC and AMC+ this summer, coming after the first half of Fear the Walking Dead's two-part final season and before Daryl (Norman Reedus) returns in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. The events pick up after The Walking Dead series finale, which ended with Maggie unable to forgive Negan for killing Glenn (Steven Yeun) before going their separate ways.



"I think that this spinoff is going to take place a couple of years after the Walking Dead finale, and here's the problem with those couple of years — we don't see what happens to these characters," Morgan said in a recent interview. "Negan has an opportunity to fall into his old ways in these missing years. He is very much a creature of habit, and he knows how to survive."

Last we saw him, Negan was expecting his first child with his new wife, Annie (Medina Senghore), but the couple chose to move on from the Commonwealth community of Ohio.

"When he was with our group [on The Walking Dead] there was another way to survive, and he tried to adapt to those ways. I'm worried whatever happens in these two years away from our group, what he will become and who he will become," Morgan teased. "And so, when Maggie and he are together again, the chance that Negan isn't who we see as when we leave him here on [The Walking Dead]. I think is a pretty good chance that he's not going to be that guy anymore because he adapts to his surroundings and things are f-cking rough."



Morgan added: "He's going to go back to some old habits."

Along with longtime Walking Dead co-stars Cohan and Morgan, Dead City stars Gaius Charles (Grey's Anatomy) as marshal Perlie Armstrong, Jonathan Higginbotham (The Blacklist) as Tommaso, Mahina Napoleon (NCIS: Hawai'i) as Ginny, Trey Santiago-Hudson (New Amsterdam) as Jano, and Željko Ivanek (Damages) as The Croat. Showrunner Eli Jorné created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Cohan, Morgan, Brian Bockrath (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), and TWD Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple (The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne).

The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres in June on AMC and AMC+.

Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage.