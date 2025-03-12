WWE NXT Just Crowned a New Double Champion at Roadblock

Play video

The main event of WWE NXT Roadblock was for not one but two of NXT’s grandest prizes. The NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT Women’s North American Championship were both on the line as Giulia battled Stephanie Vaquer in a winner-takes-all format, and you could quickly tell how well these two know each other. A host of reversals and counters were executed early, and each superstar hit their opponent with multiple finishers, only to watch them kick out before the 3-count. It was ultimately Vaquer who hit Giulia with 3 of her finishers to seal the win, and now Vaquer is a double Champion and the new NXT Women’s Champion in WWE NXT.

Vaquer and Giulia have fought previously before their time in WWE, and they came prepared for a fight, countering each other’s moves early and halting any significant momentum swings. The fight spilled out of the ring briefly but then Giulia hit a big missile dropkick that seemed to turn the tide.

Vaquer then swung things back in her favor after throwing Giulia over the ropes to the floor and then following with a crossbody that took the battle to the ramp. During the picture in picture Vaquer tried for a 619 but Giulia countered with a painful-looking slam that brought Vaquer down hard on the floor. Giulia capitalized and got Vaquer back in the ring, and it seemed as if Giulia was limping a bit, though that didn’t keep her from delivering a stomp to Vaquer in the corner.

Giulia stayed aggressive with holds, trying to keep Vaquer from getting any moves in, and Giulia countered an attempt from Vaquer to get back into rhythm when she used Vaquer’s trademark move against her. Vaquer got back on track with double knees in the corner and then returned the favor to Giulia in the center of the ring for a cover, but Giulia kicked out.

Vaquer went up top but Giulia caught her and hit a Superplex. Unfortunately, Giulia couldn’t capitalize and go for a cover, giving Vaquer time to recover. Giulia hit a side suplex and then slammed her down into a cover, but Vaquer kicked out in time. Vaquer ate a punch to the head but was able to dodge a kick and then hit the Dragon Screw in the corner.

Vaquer then hit the finisher and went for a pin, but Giulia was able to kick out before 3. Vaquer hit the Spinal Tap but then got caught by Giulia into a Triangle Submission. Giulia had it locked in but Vaquer was able to get her foot on the ropes to break it. Giulia hit the Arrivederci knee but still couldn’t keep Vaquer down. Vaquer hit a pair of superkicks and then hit the finisher for a 2nd time. Vaquer then hit the SVB again, and the 3rd time was the charm, defeating Giulia and becoming the new NXT Women’s Champion and retaining her NXT Women’s North American Champion.

This also pretty much confirms that Giulia is dealing with an injury of some kind. Previous reports stated that one of the superstars was dealing with an injury and would be out for a while, and that was the cause of the sped-up timetable for a Giulia vs Vaquer Championship match. Giulia did seem to be limping at times in the match, so now she will likely be away from TV for a bit as she recovers. If that’s true, then we wish Giulia all the best and a speedy recovery.

