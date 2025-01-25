WWE Raw and SmackDown Just Traded Four Superstars

Several WWE Superstars have already made jumps to different shows over the past few weeks, but tonight was especially active for the transfer window, as four Superstars moved between Raw and SmackDown by the end of tonight’s show. All four Superstars are former Champions too, so both brands should benefit from the moves. SmackDown revealed that The Miz and Damian Priest would be calling the blue brand home from now on, and then later in the night it was revealed that taking their place on Monday Night Raw would be the Tag Team of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans didn’t even have to wait to see one of those newly acquired Superstars in action either, as Priest immediately had an opponent lined up in Carmelo Hayes. Hayes was giving General Manager Nick Aldis grief early in the show, and Aldis had the perfect person for him to face in Priest. That would end up going Priest’s way, though Hayes still had an impressive showing, and he would take out his frustration later in the night on Jimmy Uso.

The Miz was actually the first person to learn he was traded to SmackDown, which came as a complete surprise to him. It was also quite unfortunate for The Miz, as just two weeks ago it was revealed that the Wyatt Sicks were also moving to the blue brand, so now Miz has to find some reinforcements to help him survive the group’s wrath.

Play video

The Miz was attempting to recruit Andrade, but that didn’t go as planned. He then pivoted and befriended Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, and that was actually going great, as they were down to form an alliance. Unfortunately for Miz, Aldis came over and revealed that Theory and Waller were headed to Raw, which they were pretty excited about. Miz on the other hand very much was not, leaving him on his own once again.

The Transfer Window wasn’t expected to be as extensive a shift as the Draft, but so far it’s shaping up to be a pretty welcome refresh for both brands. So far the moves have been promising and have the potential of shaking the rosters up in key ways, and you can find all of the moves for SmackDown and Raw so far below.

Monday Night Raw Roster Additions:

Bayley

Grayson Waller

Austin Theory

Predicted: Nia Jax

SmackDown Roster Additions:

Wyatt Sicks

Drew McIntyre

Damian Priest

The Miz

Predicted: American Made

What do you think of the moves made so far, and who else would you like to see switch brands? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!

