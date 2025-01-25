Alexa Bliss Scrapped WWE Netflix Return Reportedly Due to Contract Dispute

It’s been almost two years since Alexa Bliss was on WWE TV, and unfortunately might be a bit longer until we finally see her make a long awaited return. A new report from PWInsider has revealed that a planned return was supposed to take place on the January 13th episode of Monday Night Raw, but the Netflix debut was scrapped at the last minute. The reported reason why is a contract dispute between Bliss and WWE, and it seems the two sides are at a standstill (H/T Wrestling News).

The report states that Bliss was supposed to rejoin the Raw brand on that November 13th episode, but just before the appearance Bliss’ representatives contacted WWE and initiated contract negotiations, insisting on a new deal before she returned. Evidently WWE “played hardball” and shelved plans for her return and froze all creative plans as well.

Since then the two sides have been at an impasse, though neither side has commented on this situation publicly. If the contract dispute is at the center of Bliss’ delayed return, hopefully it all gets worked out soon, especially with the Rumble just over a week away.

Next week will make it two whole years since Bliss wrestled in a WWE ring, with her last appearance being at the 2023 Royal Rumble. Since then she and husband Ryan Cabrera have welcomed their first child, and Bliss has been active with other TV projects, including appearances on The Masked Singer and starring roles in shows like Sakamoto Days.

That said, fans obviously want to see her back in WWE and tearing it up in the ring. Since Bliss was in the mix, there have been a bevy of new additions to the main roster, creating some dream match-up scenarios for The Goddess. Stars like Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, and Lyra Valkyria are all now part of the main roster, and more future stars are waiting in the rings like Sol Ruca, Roxanne Perez, and Jaida Parker, so the potential match-ups there over the next year or so are massive.

In a previous interview with the MackMania Podcast, Bliss revealed there’s a version of her previous character that she is dying to get to, but has yet to bring to life on TV. “There is a version of me that I am dying to get to. It just hasn’t gotten there yet. I saw the collage — I try to stay off Twitter unless I’m complaining about something — I saw this collage of all these different characters I’ve been in WWE and I was like, ‘Man, I’ve been liked nine different people.’ If you look at it, from my start to now, there have been nine different variations of how I look, how I act, how I speak,” Bliss said.

“Right now, it’s just me. There has been something that I’ve been working on for quite a while that I really want to get out there, it’s just finding the right time, what the roster needs right now,” Bliss said. “It’s all about timing. For right now, it’s kind of just me, doing my thing with Asuka, which is a lot of fun. like I always say, Lexi is not for TV. I’m boring as a person. I feel, on TV right now I’m boring, so I’m trying to regroup and reorganize things and get to where I want to be character-wise, for sure.”

When do you think we’ll see Alexa Bliss back in WWE? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!