Wynonna Earp’s Mother Cast as Recurring Role

Megan Follows, best known for her role in Reign, has been tapped as Michelle Earp, Wynonna Earp‘s birth mother. Following the shocking cliffhanger of season two, fans discovered that Mama Earp is indeed alive.

A photo of Follows with Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) accompanied the announcement, marking the first official still Syfy has released from season 3 of Wynonna Earp.

Canadian actress, Follows is best known for her role as Queen Catherine de Medici in Reign. Other notable credits include Anne of Green Gables, Heartland, Second Chances, and Strong Medicine.

“Megan Follows is one of Canada’s most beloved and versatile performers, and we are beyond thrilled to have her onboard for such an iconic role,” said Wynonna Earp executive producer/showrunner Emily Andras. “Her ferocity and fearlessness will fit in fabulously with the rest of our phenomenal cast.”

This season, Wynonna, post-partum and back to her whiskey-soaked recklessness, becomes eager to destroy the Earp Curse and its originator, Bulshar.

Wynonna Earp Season 3 is currently in production and slated to return to SYFY and SPACE this year.Wynonna Earp is produced in Calgary by SEVEN24 Films, and globally distributed by IDW Entertainment.

Based on the IDW Publishing comic book created by Beau Smith, Wynonna Earp follows the life of famous lawman Wyatt Earp’s demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), who inherited Wyatt’s mythic abilities and his famous gun. As a special agent in the Black Badge Division (a top secret sector of the U.S. Marshals) and with the help of her younger sister, Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), boss, Agent Xavier Dolls (Shamier Anderson), notorious gunslinger Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) and officer Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell), Wynonna is determined to put an end to the Earp curse once and for all.

Emily Andras (Lost Girl, Killjoys) developed the series for television and continues to serve as showrunner and executive producer. Jordy Randall, Tom Cox, Ted Adams, David Ozer, Rick Jacobs and Todd Berger also serve as executive producers.

There is no premiere date yet set for Wynonna Earp season 3, which will be airing soon on Syfy in the US and SPACE elsewhere.