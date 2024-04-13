X-Men '97 Just Teased a Dark Magneto Story Is Coming This Season

The fifth episode of X-Men '97, "Remember It," was released this week and it featured some big shockers. In addition to the ongoing romantic drama, things really heated up when a gala on Genosha is attacked by a giant Sentinal, killing many mutants. The episode combined some of the darkest storylines from the comics, and a recent tweet from Marvel Studios could be heading into a dark Magneto storyline. Magneto's fate was left uncertain at the end of the episode, and some suspect he might resurface in disguise as Xorn.

Today, Marvel tweeted a sign that says, "Magento Is Right," which is a popular slogan. It's no surprise to see it after the attack on Genosha, but could it have a deeper meaning? There's a chance Magneto could now be seen as a martyr for supposedly sacrificing himself, but he might be plotting something bigger against those who attacked his people. This could lead to him returning as Xorn.

In the comics, Xorn first appeared in New X-Men Annual 2001. The mask-wearing mutant was created by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, and was originally said to be a Chinese mutant with a "star for a brain." However, he was eventually revealed to be Magneto in disguise. There have been retcons and explanations in the comics that backtrack the reveal, and Excalibur (Vol. 3) #1 established that Xorn never was Magneto. However, the show could be taking an alternate rote. Whether or not Xorn is a part of the storyline, we're willing to bet Magneto is about to return with a vengeance. You can check out Marvel's post below:

Which Voice Actors Return in X-Men '97?

Original X-Men: The Animated Series cast members Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue), George Buza (Beast), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), and Christopher Britton (Mister Sinister) reprise their roles from the '90s series; returning cast members Catherine Disher (Jean Grey), Chris Potter (Gambit), Alyson Court (Jubilee), and Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler) voice new characters.

ComicBook.com's Phaze Zero podcast recently spoke with producer Brad Winderbaum, and he explained why setting the show in 1997 was an advantage.

"Well, actually, it was kind of liberating to be able to stay in the 90s," Winderbaum began. "It allowed us to go places that we could just do what we want. To be so iterative. Things that we couldn't do if we were more MCU adjacent like What If...? is. I mean, What If...? is like we're literally remixing the MCU. So, it's harder to introduce characters. Because you want to see them in live-action. Although, we do see Bill Foster as Giant Man in the second season. That's new!"

X-Men '97 releases new episodes on Wednesdays.