Raven's Home Cancelled by Disney Channel After Six Seasons

Disney Channel has revealed that Raven's Home will not be renewed for a seventh season, but there's plenty of good news to share as well. While season six of Raven's Home is the final season, it isn't the final show in that universe. Deadline has reported that Raven-Symone and Disney Branded Television have extended their relationship with a multi-year deal, which will have Raven-Symone producing, directing, and developing projects in both linear and streaming formats. That includes a new Raven's Home spinoff titled Alice in the Palace.

She will executive produce and direct Alice in the Palace, and the series has already received a pilot order. Like Raven's Home, the spinoff will be a multi-camera comedy, which is a focus of Symone's new deal. Raven's Home developers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas will write and executive produce the pilot as well.

Alice in the Palace follows Raven's cousin Alice (played by Mykal-Michelle Harris) as she returns to England and reunites with Duchess Clementine (who is also played by Harris), and the two look just alike. Because of that likeness, Alice gets to experience the finer side of "regal" life, while Clementine gets to experience the fun side of "normal" life.

"Raven is a true trailblazer who constantly pushes creative boundaries in acting, producing, and directing," said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. "For six incredible seasons, Raven's Home has been a cornerstone series for Disney Channel, bringing joy, laughter, and tackling real-life issues in a relatable and meaningful way for kids and families. We are delighted to continue our close relationship with Raven for many years to come, starting with new spin-off Alice in the Palace."

"Disney Channel has been the canvas for my creative expressions since I was 15 years old," added Raven-Symoné. "After years of telling stories filled with heart, laughter, and togetherness, I'm excited to embark on the next chapter of this creative journey alongside my Disney family."

Raven-Symone and Disney have a long history of projects together, including That's So Raven, The Cheetah Girls, The Cheetah Girls 2, Raven's Home, Sydney to the Max, and Pretty Freekin Scary, and now that will include Alice in the Palace.

What do you think of the news Raven's Home fans? You can talk all things Disney with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!