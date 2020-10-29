Disney+ Releases New X-Men Animated Series Trailer

Disney+ just released a new trailer for X-Men: The Animated Series. While at first, fans might expect this to be news of a reboot, this is not what they’re looking for. The video, which you can see below, treats the series like a contemporary drama series or film, with a serious and dire blend of clips and captions that give the feeling you’re watching something that’s going to be capital-I “important.” That it cuts back and forth from taking itself so seriously to low-fi, hand-drawn animation only helps to sell the joke even more, and the dialogue itself is surprisingly apt for the high concept.

The series was largely out of circulation for years, before finding a new life at Disney+. As recently as August, there have been rumors that a revival might be in the cards, bringing the cast and crew back together for something new. If that happened, it wouldn’t be the first attempt to revive the line. A few years back, Marvel published a series titled X-Men ’92, which was set in the continuity of the fan-favorite animated series.

“It took years before we found out really what a success the show was,” Lenore Zann, who plays Rogue in the series, said during a recent interview about its legacy. “And now, just having done a few Comic-Cons over the last year before Covid, it’s so heartwarming and emotionally overwhelming really to see the love that the fans have for our show and the characters.”

“We’ve had talks, but that’s about it,” Houston said back in August during a virtual Wizard World panel. “We’ve made conversation and it’s up to them to make the decision, but we’ve let them know that we’re all available for whatever they want to do in the future.”

Houston, who describes himself as “semi-retired,” told the panel that X-Men as the one series he would come out of retirement for “if we could do a special, a one-off episode, or a five-part episode….Whatever they wanted to do if we had all the original team. That’s what I would come out of retirement for.”

While the snazzy new trailer is hardly evidence that there’s something more cooking, fans are likely to hold out hope that Disney+ spending any extra money on the show is a good sign for the potential to see more down the line.\

X-Men: The Animated Series is now streaming on Disney+.