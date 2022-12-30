X-Men Theme Song Gets Amazing Recreation by Wonder Woman Theme's Epic Cello Player

For an entire generation of Marvel fans, the sequence of notes that make up the X-Men: The Animated Series theme are unparalleled. The opening ditty to the beloved animated series has endured in the decades since its debut, provoking fan tributes of all shapes and sizes. This includes a new orchestral cover of the theme — courtesy of some familiar names in the superhero space. A new video from cellist Tina Guo, known for playing on DC's Wonder Woman theme, and violinist Mia Asano has made its way online, showing the duo covering the X-Men theme on their respective instruments.

At the time of this writing, the video has over 100,000 likes on Instagram alone, and has earned praise from former X-Men artist Jim Lee.

Will X-Men: The Animated Series reboot?

In the coming years, the X-Men animated series will be revived in the form of X-Men '97, a Disney+ exclusive series continuing the adventures of its eclectic ensemble. As was confirmed during a convention appearance earlier this year, that theme will definitely be part of the continuation — as it already has been utilized in live-action in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel earlier this year.

"[The X-Men: The Animated Series theme song] wasn't a done deal necessarily when they were producing the new show. The rights were all over the place," consultant Eric Lewald said during an appearance at Pennsylvania's Steel City convention. "I think a secondary person had the rights to the music, so it was a negotiation for them. Obviously, you can't do the new show without that song. But the guy selling it knew the same thing, so I'm sure it was a heavy price."

When will we see the X-Men in the MCU?

Outside of a few blink-and-you'll-miss-it character cameos and Easter eggs, and an alternate version of Charles Xavier / Professor X (Patrick Stewart) appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the X-Men have yet to fully flourish in the MCU.

"I try not to think of it as me being the one, introducing them," Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "We're all doing it together. Everybody in that sequence, it's a collaboration with [director] Sam [Raimi], of course, [and] with the actors. I'm just trying to give them a great foundation, to come in and bring this stuff to life. And geez, they all knocked it out of the park."

As Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased to ComicBook.com in an interview earlier this year, we might not have to wait too long to get to the X-Men.

"You want to wait till Phase 10 for the X-Men?" Feige joked. "Alright, that's longer than I want to wait. But I guess."

What do you think of this cover of the X-Men: The Animated Series theme? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!