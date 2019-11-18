Bojack Horseman’s Creator Reveals the Correct Lyrics to X-Men: The Animated Series Theme

X-Men: The Animated Series is experiencing a bit of a boost after Disney+ launched recently. Now, fans are getting a chance to watch the show again in its entirety, and one high-profile creator wants to set the record straight on the lyrics to the iconic theme song. Raphael Bob-Waksberg is the man behind Bojack Horseman and you could say he’s pretty stoke to watch X-Men: The Animated Series again. He posted a video to Twitter that shows him sitting down to watch the series and singing his own lyrics to the theme. The results are pretty hysterical as it consists of a ton of saying the word X-Men along with character names. Moments like these between fans seem to be exactly what Disney wanted when it decided to launch its own streaming service. The launch, however bumpy, has given fans of a bunch of different properties an easy access point to binge favorites from the past.

But, to reiterate, it hasn’t all been roses since the launch of Disney+. The aforementioned X-Men: The Animated Series has been posted to the service with episodes out of order and people have had to cobble together the order through social media posts and Wikipedia. A similar thing happened to the Ducktales reboot that hit the service as well. That episode saw superfans taking to social media to tell the entire fanbase which episodes should be consumed in a certain order. So, needless to say there are some kinks that still need to be worked out.

Classic 90s X-Men animated series theme song with the original lyrics restored. pic.twitter.com/NwVPMdTtbx — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) November 17, 2019

Also worrisome is the fact that some users were struggling to log on as Disney+ wouldn’t accept their passwords on day one. Others reported that they tried to stream certain shows and got a spinning wheel of doom for their troubles. Add to these mishaps the fact that The Simpsons seems to have been uploaded in the wrong aspect ratio. Without the correct dimensions numerous users discovered that some of the visual gags in certain episodes were being lost. Also, people figured out that the changed aspect ratio stretched the show in ways that distorted the characters.

But, back with those lovable mutants, the show remains a beloved program for people who came of age in the 1990s. The show’s 25th anniversary back in 2017 prompted some reflection about a sixth season from showrunner Eric Lewald.

“I had honestly never thought about it for all these years, but now that you mention it, an idea for a season just came to me: The five-season series ends with a dying Charles Xavier being whisked away to space by Lilandra, where she can maintain his fragile body, but where it seems he will be gone forever from his beloved X-Men. It’s like a death,” Lewald replied. “Season Six could open, months later, with the X-Men in disarray – a few gone, the ones remaining at each other’s throats. They miss their leader. Then somehow they are called to – and transported to – an existential crisis on Lilandra’s distant world. The team grudgingly reunites ‘for Charles,’ heads off to space, solves the crisis, and a somehow-healed Charles Xavier is either able to return to Earth with them or, if he can’t, his heroic final sacrifice heals the team’s wounds and they return to Earth as the proper X-Men again.”